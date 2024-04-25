NBA World Reacts to Malik Monk 6MOTY Snub
On Wednesday night, the NBA unveiled the 2023-24 Sixth Man of the Year award, rewarding Minnesota Timberwolves' Naz Reid with the honor of this season's best bench player. While Reid had a phenomenal season, averaging 13.5 points and 5.2 rebounds per game with one of the best teams in the league, many fans were displeased with the decision.
Reid slightly beat out Sacramento Kings' Malik Monk for the award, securing the crown by just two first-place votes. Monk was arguably one of the most effective bench players the league has seen in the past decade, averaging 15.4 points and 5.1 assists per game.
Monk missed the final nine games of the regular season and both Play-In Tournament games with an MCL sprain, ultimately killing his chances to take home the award. Before his injury, Monk was the runaway favorite across nearly every sportsbook to win, but by the end of the season, the gap closed completely.
Of course, Kings fans did not agree with the final decision, but many fans across the league have felt the same way. Here are some of the best reactions to Monk getting snubbed out of the Sixth Man of the Year award:
