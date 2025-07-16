Kings GM's Strong Statement on Contract Situation for Key Players
With the Sacramento Kings off to a 3-0 start in the Las Vegas Summer League, General Manager Scott Perry sat down with Sean Cunningham of KCRA3 as part of a wide-ranging interview.
Importantly, Perry discussed Keegan Murray and Keon Ellis, both of whom are extension eligible. He led with his belief that Sacramento is in a good position with both players.
When discussing Murray’s extension, Perry went on to praise the rising fourth-year wing’s versatility and emphasized just how important he is to this team:
“His size, his ability to shoot the ball . . . his ability to match up 1-4 defensively . . makes him a very unique and important player.”
This is all very true, and it is important that Perry acknowledged Murray’s importance to this team as currently constructed. Now that Jake LaRavia has left for the Los Angeles Lakers, Murray is the only wing with legitimate size to guard up on the roster.
Perry also noted that he came into the job knowing Murray from his days with the Knicks, where he interviewed Murray during the pre-Draft process in 2022.
Perry did not elaborate on picking up Ellis’ team option as opposed to opting for restricted free agency and potentially saving some money, given how cold the RFA market has been this summer. Nonetheless, Perry appears confident that Ellis will be with the team for the long-term.
“As you know, we had Keon represent us at the Draft lottery. That was our choice to do that. So, that should let you know in terms of what we think and feel about him. We think he has great upside, tremendous story, going from a guy who wasn’t drafted to becoming an integral part of a good basketball team.”
Again, it sounds like Perry is quite fond of Ellis, which makes sense. He is an absolute nuisance on the perimeter and a knock-down shooter, which, like Murray’s skillset, will translate on just about any team, let alone a team without many plus defenders.
Perry finished addressing the topic, leaving little doubt where he stands with both players: “Like both of those guys, and hopefully they can be around for the foreseeable future.”
These quotes should inspire some confidence in Kings fans’ ears. Ellis and Murray have quickly become fan favorites in Sacramento because they do so much of what the rest of the team has lacked for years - play team-centric basketball with a defensive focus. While Perry and co. inherited these two and did not draft or sign them themselves, Murray and Ellis both fit Perry’s stated vision for this team.
As we have seen over Summer League, Devin Carter and 2025 first-round pick Nique Clifford certainly play this way as well. This quartet gives Sacramento an under-26 group to genuinely get excited about.
It remains to be seen how these four, and second-round pick Maxime Raynaud, who has also stood out in Las Vegas, will mix with the rest of the talent on the roster. For better or worse, veterans DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine will inevitably see most of the shots, and Domantas Sabonis will play an integral role as a playmaking hub and roll man as well. Now-perennial 6th Man of the Year Candidate Malik Monk certainly figures to enjoy a heavy offensive burden during his minutes, too.
Murray and Ellis can be extended any day now. If Murray is not extended by October 20 (the day before the start of the regular season), Sacramento will not be able to revisit these talks until next summer, when Murray will be a restricted free agent. Ellis, on the other hand, will have all season to negotiate an extension. If the sides do not reach an agreement by June 30, he will hit the market as an unrestricted free agent.
Here’s hoping Perry’s confidence comes to fruition sooner rather than later, and Sacramento locks in two key pieces of their long-term future.