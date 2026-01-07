Doug Christie Gains Clarity on Future With Kings in New Report

The Sacramento Kings are sitting at 8-29 and have the third-worst record in the NBA. They didn't have many expectations coming into the season, but not many thought they would be this bad. That's the type of situation and beginning of a season that can get a coach on a hot seat, but it appears that first-year head coach Doug Christie's job is safe in Sacramento amid the tough season.

According to ESPN's Anthony Slater, Christie has the full support of first-year GM Scott Perry. "He's got an organization that's behind him and believes that he will be there to help push us through and turn the corner," Perry said.

The Kings are 8-29 and in need of a patient multi-year rebuild. How did they get here and what’s the plan out of it?



Talked to new general manager Scott Perry about the franchise’s road ahead https://t.co/dhEyYJSHmg — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 7, 2026

Slater continued to state that that support has given Christie to coach and speak with honesty, which can be a hard thing for a new head coach to do with a team full of veterans.

That alignment with Perry has been evident in Christie's public messaging, freeing him to occasionally drill a team full of proud veterans about an effort that he has frequently deemed to be inadequate. "To know that he has my back allows me to [speak freely]," Christie said. "Now those aren't things I'm going to do all the time, but what I'm saying is this is who we are and this is what we're about. And we are standing on this and it's not just me saying it. Scott's with me."

Though the results haven't been there, that feels like the right move at this point for Perry and the Kings. Christie and Perry seem aligned on what they are trying to build and the type of team they want on the court. That's a huge step in the right direction for the Kings following Monte McNair and Mike Brown's tenures.

It's fair to wonder if Christie was Perry's first choice this offseason, as he was the interim head coach at the end of last season. It's possible that Perry is just biding his time before he selects his true top choice to helm the team, but all signs point to that not being the case.

After a year of instability last season, and injuries and poor play this season, not having to worry about the GM or coach is a refreshing thing to hear.

Christie Hasn't Had a Fair Chance

Nov 28, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Sacramento Kings head coach Doug Christie slaps the hand of guard Russell Westbrook (18) during a time out in the first quarter against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images | Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images

Even before the season started and injuries started piling up, the Kings came into the year with a roster that made zero sense together. They were a guard-heavy team with aging veterans and lacked size and depth on the wings. That's a tough combination to keep up in today's NBA landscape.

And then the injuries struck, and starters dropped left and right. Domantas Sabonis has only played 11 games, Keegan Murray 19, and Zach LaVine 25. It's allowed the Kings to lean into playing the young players, but that's a lot of talent missing for Christie and the team.

Young Players Developing

One of the few positive takeaways from this season so far is the strong play of the Kings' young players. They may not have a true star on the horizon, but it appears they have at least three rotational players in rookies Nique Clifford, Maxime Raynaud, and Dylan Cardwell.

Christie has not been shy with how much he's playing the rookies and the situations he's putting them in. Raynaud is leading the pack with 23.3 minutes per game, but Clifford and Cardwell are both close behind him at 18.6 and 17.2.

It's a move that bodes well for his future with the team, as those are part of the core that Christie will hopefully have on the roster for years to come, or at the very least, the rest of the season.

Recommended Articles