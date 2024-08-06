Kings Legend Blames ‘Politics’ for Leaving the NBA
DeMarcus Cousins, one of the most talented players in Sacramento Kings history, had a disappointing end to his NBA career after injury battles sent his production spiraling.
After selecting him fifth overall in the 2010 NBA Draft, Cousins quickly became the franchise cornerstone for Sacramento. As a King, Cousins averaged 21.1 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 2.6 stocks per game on his way to three All-Star appearances and two All-NBA Second Team honors.
In the 2016-17 season, the Kings shipped Cousins to the New Orleans Pelicans, where he would play one more All-Star caliber season, then injuries kept him sidelined for over a year with the Golden State Warriors.
After the injury, Cousins never got back to his star-caliber play and appeared in his last NBA game in the 2022 playoffs with the Denver Nuggets.
Cousins joined Above The Rim with DH 12 with Dwight Howard and Quinn Cook, blaming "politics" for the reason they were out of the league and why Jaylen Brown was left off Team USA for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
"[Derrick White made Team USA over Jaylen Brown for] the same reason we're not in the NBA: Politics... If you actually know Jaylen Brown and what he represents and how he carries himself, they [the NBA] don't like that... They want a guy that's falling in line, if you have an opinion you better keep it to yourself."- DeMarcus Cousins
Cousins was very adamant about politics playing a role in Brown's omission from Team USA, and while the other guests brought up Nike playing a part, Cousins stood firm on his reasoning.
Cousins seems to believe he deserves to still be in the NBA, rather than moving around Europe to continue his playing career. The four-time NBA All-Star is still talented, regardless of his injury history, but publically bashing the NBA will not help his chances for a return.
