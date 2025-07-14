Inside The Kings

Knicks Expected to Add Former Kings Coach to Mike Brown's Staff

The New York Knicks are reportedly planning to hire Mike Brown's former assistant.

Logan Struck

Dec 8, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown talks with media members before the game against the Utah Jazz at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Dec 8, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown talks with media members before the game against the Utah Jazz at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks made a shocking decision to fire Tom Thibodeau after the team suffered an Eastern Conference Finals loss in the 2025 NBA Playoffs, and then followed it up with a very drawn-out coaching search for his replacement.

The Knicks ultimately settled on Mike Brown as their new head coach, a veteran who most recently led the Sacramento Kings. Brown helped the Kings end their 16-year playoff drought in just his first season with the franchise and took them to back-to-back 46+ win seasons. However, the Kings decided to part ways with him just 31 games into the 2025-26 season.

Now, Brown gets a fresh start with a franchise with a much bigger market than Sacramento, but the former Los Angeles Lakers head coach and Golden State Warriors assistant should not be too fazed by that.

Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown
Dec 11, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown looks on during the second quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images / John Jones-Imagn Images

To make his transition more comfortable, Brown is attempting to craft a personalized coaching staff, and his newest addition is expected to be his former assistant with the Kings. The Athletic's Fred Katz reports that the Knicks are planning to hire Riccardo Fois.

Via Fred Katz: "The Knicks plan to add former Kings assistant Riccardo Fois to Mike Brown’s coaching staff, league source tells @TheAthletic. Fois is sitting with the Knicks’ contingent at their summer league game right now."

Fois did not spend much time in Sacramento, as Mike Brown brought him in heading into the 2024-25 season, and of course, with Brown gone, the Kings decided not to bring him back heading into the offseason. Now, Fois should get another opportunity at the NBA level under Mike Brown in New York.

Fois is known for his high-level player development, so Brown bringing him to New York should not be much of a surprise, and the 38-year-old assistant should be a great addition for the Knicks' staff.

