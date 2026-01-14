Kings Rule Out Two Starters on Injury Report vs. Knicks

The Sacramento Kings continue to deal with a couple of key injuries, and while star center Domantas Sabonis seems to be ramping up, his 26-game absence will continue. Still, despite their injuries, the Kings have found ways to win.

The Kings have strung together a two-game winning streak, beating the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers by 13 points and 12 points, respectively. This is just the second instance this season where the Kings have won consecutive games, and they will have a chance to build a three-game winning streak for the first time on Wednesday night when they host the New York Knicks.

Kings' injury report vs. Knicks

Unfortunately, as they look to pull off their third straight upset, the Kings will still be shorthanded. The Kings' full injury report for Wednesday's game:

Domantas Sabonis - OUT (left knee partial meniscus tear)

Keegan Murray - OUT (left ankle sprain)

Dennis Schroder - OUT (league suspension)

Domantas Sabonis getting some pregame work in.



He’s still out with a partial meniscus tear in his left knee. pic.twitter.com/64AAkA6WcA — Brenden Nunes (@BrendenNunesNBA) January 13, 2026

Of course, playing without Sabonis and Murray seems devastating for this team, but they have found ways around their absence recently. DeMar DeRozan, Russell Westbrook, and Malik Monk have all been especially impressive during their two-game winning streak, and they will need more big performances from them to take down the Knicks.

Knicks' injury report

The Knicks have been dealing with some recent injuries, most notably, an eight-game absence by Josh Hart. In those eight games, the Knicks were just 3-5, but they got him back on the floor in their most recent game. Now, they are practically scratch-free heading into Wednesday's game in Sacramento. The Knicks' full injury report:

Landry Shamet - OUT (right shoulder sprain)

Of course, the Knicks are a very talented team, and they will give the Kings plenty of trouble while at full strength. Not only will the Kings have no answer to the duo of Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, but Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, Josh Hart, and Miles McBride will all make things very difficult for the Kings.

Mike Brown's return

Dec 19, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks head coach Mike Brown coaches against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

A little over a year ago, the Kings fired head coach Mike Brown. After taking the rest of the 2024-25 season off, Brown inked a deal to become the Knicks' new head coach. Brown has led the Knicks to a 25-14 record so far, and there is no question that they are a legitimate contender in the East.

Wednesday's game, though, marks Brown's first game back in Sacramento since being fired.

"I think the crowd will be good. I enjoyed my time here. I enjoyed the fans here. Hopefully they appreciate what we accomplished," Brown said ahead of Wednesday's homecoming.

Mike Brown on his return to Sac:



"I think the crowd will be good. I enjoyed my time here. I enjoyed the fans here. Hopefully they appreciate what we accomplished. But if they cheer or hug me, trust me, they want to kick my ass and the Knicks' ass. And we want to do the same." 😂 https://t.co/rW0riga4vP — Tristi Rodriguez (@tristi_r14) January 13, 2026

This is undoubtedly one of the biggest storylines of Sacramento's season, and honestly, Brown should receive nothing but love when he steps back into Golden 1 Center. In his first season with the Kings, Brown snapped the franchise's 16-year playoff drought and won 46+ games in each of his first two seasons in Sacramento.

Brown got fired after going just 13-18 to start his third season with the team, and truly, he became the scapegoat of poor management and horrible ownership. Now, with a new front office, they certainly wish things were different, but at least Brown landed on his feet in New York.

Normally, nobody would think the Kings would have a chance against the Knicks, but after handily taking down the Rockets and Lakers, this team is trending in the right direction. Sure, they are still just 10-30 on the season, but this team has turned things around as of late.

The Kings and Knicks are set to tip off at 7:00 p.m. PT in Sacramento on Wednesday.

