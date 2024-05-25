Mike Brown and Kings Pause Contract Negotiations
The Sacramento Kings ended their 16-year playoff drought in the 2022-23 season in Mike Brown's first season as the franchise's head coach. Brown and company followed up their 48-win drought-breaking season with 46 wins but fell just short of the playoffs, disappointing the organization and their fans.
Brown has seen more success in Sacramento than the past 11 Kings coaches and has completely flipped the direction of this struggling franchise. So much upside comes with having Brown at the head of Sacramento's bench, so shouldn't the Kings make him the long-term head coach?
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports the Kings and Mike Brown have "tabled talks" about a contract extension.
The Kings have no reason to not give Brown all of the money he wants as long as they lock him up for years to come. Sacramento went through 11 head coaches before they could find one to win 40+ games and take them to the playoffs. Brown won 48 and earned the third seed in the Western Conference in his first year. Extending the talented head coach should be a no-brainer for Sacramento.
Wojnarowski reported there "has been hope of reaching a deal that would avoid him entering the final year of his contract in the 2024-25 season." Although the extension talks have stalled, a deal getting done this offseason is not out of the picture. The Kings have every reason to keep Brown around, as long as they do not mind reaching deep into their wallets for the money he deserves.
Follow Inside The Kings on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!