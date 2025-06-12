Refreshing Kings Offseason: New GM, New Rumors
As we wait to see what the Sacramento Kings do to reshape their roster this year under new GM Scott Perry, one thing stands out. The retread of rumors from the past is gone, and has been replaced with new, bigger, and better names.
Monte McNair will be remembered for a few things from his time in Sacramento, likely with breaking the playoff drought being at the top of the list. But right behind that feat will be how often the Kings were linked to a deal that never actually happened.
Over McNair's five seasons in Sacramento, the Kings were linked to big names like Pascal Siakam, Ben Simmons, and OG Anunoby, but he was unable to pull off any big moves other than the Tyrese Haliburton and Domantas Sabonis swap.
The list goes on, with players in Lauri Markkanen, John Collins, Kyle Kuzma, and Cam Johnson all being linked to the Kings over the past few seasons.
One of the most frustrating parts for both fans (and players) was that the Kings never pulled the trigger to bring in more talent, but the Kings were linked to the same players offseason after offseason, and trade deadline after trade deadline.
It became a yearly tradition to examine the possibility of Kuzma or Collins joining the Kings as rumors continued to pour out. But refreshingly, this offseason, we haven't heard any of those same names in Kings rumors.
The majority of players the Kings have been linked to are still available. Markkanen reportedly is once again on the market, and the Nets are dangling Johnson to move up in the draft. The Milwaukee Bucks are in limbo as everyone waits to see what happens with Giannis Antetokounmpo, and it wouldn't be shocking if they moved Kuzma. While these names are still out there, we haven't heard any linked to the Kings.
Perry appears to have his sights set higher and bigger, and we appear to have entered a new era of rumors. The Kings have been connected to Trae Young and Darius Garland of late as they search for a new point guard.
To be fair, the Kings' needs this offseason are much different than in years past after trading De'Aaron Fox. But while they need a point guard, they still need to add length and athleticism.
It's possible that after the Kings take care of the lead guard spot that they shift their focus back to forwards, and we hear the names of old. But for now, at least, it's refreshing to hear different rumors surrounding Sacramento.