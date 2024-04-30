Knicks Lose Bojan Bogdanovic For Season
Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, New York Knicks forward Bojan Bogdanovic will undergo season-ending surgery to repair foot and wrist ailments. Bogdanovic previously left the Knicks' Sunday postseason contest in Philadelphia on Sunday after he was injured in a tie-up for a loose ball with Nicolas Batum.
Thus ends Bogdanovic's abbreviated metropolitan debut, one that began when he was involved in a trade deadline deal with the Detroit Pistons. One of the few silver linings with the woebegone Pistons, Bogdanovic struggled to maintain his Motor City pace upon moving to a reserve's role in Manhattan, though he did begin to find a groove toward the end.
Of note, Bogdanovic put up 13 points and seven rebounds off the bench in the opening game of the Knicks' ongoing Eastern Conference Quarterfinal series with the Philadelphia 76ers. He also averaged 10.9 points and shot over 41 percent from three-point range over the final dozen regular season games, which helped the Knicks clinch the second seed on the Eastern Conference playoff bracket.
Bogdanovic had already been ruled out for Game 5 of the series against the Sixers, which will be staged on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden (7 p.m. ET, MSG/TNT). In addition to Bogdanovic, the Knicks could also be dealing with missing Mitchell Robinson, who is questionable with an ankle injury.
In 23 appearances this season, Bogdanovic averaged 10.4 points and 2.0 rebounds. Having turned 35 earlier this month, Bogdanovic is under contract for one more season at a $19 million cap hit.
