Knicks, Liberty Nemesis Candace Parker Announces Retirement
As one metropolitan basketball nemesis fell in Philadelphia, another announced she stepping away from Las Vegas.
WNBA legend Candace Parker announced her retiremen on Sunday afternoon, stepping away from the game in a message posted to her social media pages. Parker was stationed with the defending WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces, the last of three stops in a 16-year career.
"I promised I’d never cheat the game and that I’d leave it in a better place than I came into it," Parker wrote. "The competitor in me always wants 1 more, but it’s time. My HEART and body knew, but I needed to give my mind time to accept it. I’m grateful that for 16 years I PLAYED A GAME for a living and DESPITE all the injuries, I hooped. I’m grateful for family, friends, teammates, coaches, doctors, trainers and fans who made this journey so special.”
Well-regarded for her gamechanging WNBA career (which included seven All-Star Game invites, three championships, and two MVP awards), Parker became a bit of a notorious figure among New York basketball fans: on the court, she was one of the Sin City "superteam" additions to rival that of the New York Liberty, joining a group that featured modern legends such as Chelsea Gray, Kelsey Plum, A'ja Wilson, and Jackie Young.
Parker did not partake in the Aces and Liberty's Finals clash due to an injury, though she did leave a lasting impression in the first WNBA playoff game held at Barclays Center as a member of the Chicago Sky in 2022: though the Liberty took the first part of a best-of-three opening round, Parker earned 14 points and 13 rebounds in a 90-72 win that ended New York's season. Parker previously guided the Sky to their first championship one year earlier.
More recently, Parker drew the wrath of Knicks fans thanks to her work on TNT Sports' NBA coverage: in discussing the impact of star point guard Jalen Brunson, Parker claimed that he had a "great first round, second round not so much" as New York's top option. Many Knicks fans took issue with Parker's comments, including Brunson's close friend and teammate Josh Hart. Parker later clarified her comments on social media, calling Brunson a "fn monster [sic]" but believing he was too small to lead an NBA championship cause.
Perhaps poetically, Brunson wound up scoring a Knicks franchise record 47 points in a 97-92 playoff win over the Philadelphia 76ers staged amidst Parker's exit.
On a national level, Parker will nonetheless go down as one of the most decorated and accomplished players in the history of the women's game: prior to her WNBA entry, Parker took home two national championship and John Wooden Awards at the University of Tennessee and played her Knoxville success into top pick honors with the Los Angeles Sparks in 2008. Parker also starred on the international level, winning five consecutive Russian National League championships and two Olympic gold medals with the United States national women's team.
Parker's retirement coincided with the Liberty's commencement of their 2024 training camp activities. Liberty star and reigning WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart was bewildered by Parker's announcement but spoke about her impact amidst the development.
"I think, obviously, Candace has had an amazing career," Stewart said in video from Khristina Williams of Girls Talk Sports TV. "I'm a little bit sad about it because you love going up against her and the legend that she is, what's she done on this floor. On and off the court, she's been amazing for our league. I really appreciate everything she's done to kind of help me get to where I am."
Parker, who turned 38 earlier this month, vowed to continue to remain close to basketball through not just her continued work on TNT but greater ambitions as well.
“This is the beginning," Parker declared. "I’m attacking business, private equity, ownership (I will own both a NBA & WNBA team), broadcasting, production, boardrooms, beach volleyball, (and) dominoes with the same intensity & focus I did basketball.”
