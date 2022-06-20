BIG3 Week 1 Report: Former Knicks Forward Michael Beasley Shines in Win

The BIG3 kicked off the 2022 season this past weekend, and some former New York Knicks played a big role in the first batch of games.

Entering its fifth season of play, the BIG3 is a 3-on-3 league primarily consisting of ex-NBA players either scratching the itch of playing competitive basketball or searching for a gateway to find their way back to the world's top basketball league.

For example, Joe Johnson, last year's BIG3 MVP, signed a deal with the Boston Celtics this past season, proving that there is a path from the league to the NBA. The league is overseen by commissioner and Hall-of-Famer Clyde Drexler and was funded in part by actor and rapper Ice Cube.

Here's a look at how the first week of the 2022 season played out:

3's Company 50, Bivouac 47

Former Knick Michael Beasley and Mario Chalmers combined for 36 of 3's Company's 50 points to pull out a Week 1 win. Gerald Green scored 26 for Bivouac, while Corey Brewer added 16 points.

Power 50, Tri-State 35

Glen Rice Jr. led all scorers with 23 and another Knicks rep, Cuttino Mobley, added four points in Power's 15-point win over Tri-State.

Triplets 51, Trilogy 45

Fresh off an NBA stint six months ago, Joe Johnson's 30 points led Triplets to a season-opening victory.

Ghost Ballers 53, 3 Headed Monsters 50

Rashard Lewis dropped 18 points and eight rebounds in his season debut, but the Ghost Ballers pulled out a Week 1 victory.

Aliens 52, Enemies 44

Serbian 3x3 basketball bronze medalist Dusan Bulut scored 22 points and dished out seven dimes in the Aliens' win over Enemies.

Killer 3's 50, Ball Hogs 33

2-time NBA champion Josh Powell scored 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds in the Killer 3's blowout win over Ball Hogs.