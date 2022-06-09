'Not Close': Charles Barkley Slams Knicks for State of Roster

Former NBA superstar Charles Barkley did not hold back when talking about the state of the New York Knicks.

The New York Knicks are coming off a disappointing 2021-22 season with a 37-45 record. They finished a staggering six games back from the Charlotte Hornets, who filled the final play-in spot in the Eastern Conference.

It wasn't the season the Knicks had envisioned after finishing fourth in the Eastern Conference just the season prior. Julius Randle was coming off an All-NBA Second-Team campaign, the team's defensive execution was among the league's best, and the young players on the roster showed real flashes.

There's a lot of work the Knicks have to do in order to emerge as a clear-cut playoff team and ultimately a title contender. The Knicks finished 24th in points per possession and did not finish within the top ten in any offensive play type that accounted for at least five percent of their possessions.

Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame member and Turner Sports analyst, Charles Barkley, spoke to the media on a Zoom call while promoting the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament. Among the questions was about the Knicks and Barkley didn't hold back.

“They’re not close — they’re not close at all. They probably only got about two-to-three guys who are actually NBA starters, so the No. 1 thing they got to do is get some talent,” Barkley said. “They got a bunch of JAGs, as I call them. Just A Guy. Their players are not better than guys on Atlanta, on Orlando.”

The Knicks have some options at their disposal to reshape their roster. They hold the No. 11 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and could move Mitchell Robinson in a sign-and-trade if they seek.

Many teams in the Eastern Conference have stacked up on talent in recent years. Even previously losing teams like the Charlotte Hornets and Cleveland Cavaliers have added intriguing young players — making it competitive to even qualify for the play-in tournament.

“They have a lack of talent right now,” Barkley said. “It’s really unfortunate because we need the Knicks to be competitive and right now they’re not competitive.”

