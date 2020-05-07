Knicks Daily Roundup 5/7: Can the Knicks Win With James Dolan?

-There's long been a school of thought that the Knicks won't win anything until owner James Dolan sells the team. The logic is that such extreme organizational dysfunction and toxicity must be eradicated from the top down, meaning Dolan must go. While the idea has some merit, there are at least a few people that disagree.

Former Knick Rasheed Wallace spoke on The Moose and Maggie Show on WFAN about the owner, saying he thinks New York can win with Dolan at the helm. Sheed spoke about the franchise needing to bring in the right players, coaches, and staff and develop consistency to leave losing behind. Additionally, Mayar Zokaei, the former agent of Mitchell Robinson, had an even stronger defense of Dolan on our own Jonathan Macri's Knicks Film School podcast. He said how "passionate" the owner is and that "he will spend whatever it takes to make that team a winner." You can read more about Wallace's comments from SNY's Ian Begley, and listen to Macri's interview with Zokaei here.

It's refreshing to see another perspective on Dolan, and it's likely him selling the team wouldn't be an immediate recipe for success. Ultimately, Dolan needs to start making the right hires or else this view won't change and the team won't win.

-The Knicks have plenty of flexibility to go in different directions next season. So what would the perfect starting five look like? The writers at Knicks SI will each provide their ideal starting lineup for New York next season, starting with Jonathan Macri. He has New York looking a bit like the Oklahoma City Thunder, trading for Chris Paul and signing a former Knick. Read more about Macri's deal to acquire Paul, and why he thinks the veteran would be the best fit for the Knicks' next starting point guard.

-Two heavy hitters squared off in the semifinals of the Knicks SI 2K20 Fantasy Tankathon Tournament, as Alex Wolfe and Jonathan Macri's teams met with a championship berth on the line. It was a battle of youth vs. experience, as Alex was led by Bobby Portis, while Jonathan had Kevin Knox as his leading man. Which one could out-awful the other? Read more and watch highlights to see who was the lucky loser.

-The 2020 NBA Draft is expected to be postponed, but there's no time to waste on analyzing prospects. The Knicks Daily Roundups have focused on Cole Anthony, LaMelo Ball, Killian Hayes, and more, and our own Kris Pursiainen will be doing prospect reviews over the weekends. Marc Berman of The New York Post has the next player to keep an eye on in R.J. Hampton. Berman spoke with NBA sources about the potential of Hampton, and how the guard who chose to play in New Zealand this past season could be a versatile fit in New York. Hampton has tantalizing potential and athleticism, but his shot and defensive game are still very much a work in progress. He should be available with the Knicks' lottery pick, but could also be a reach at that spot. If the Knicks like Hampton, they may be better suited to trade up from 27. You can read more about Berman's article with Hampton here.