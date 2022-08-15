Merry Christmas! Knicks to Play Xmas Day: Who Will They Face?

Merry Christmas, New York Knicks fans!

The NBA announced that the Knicks will return to the Christmas Day slate once again.

This year, the Knicks face James Harden, Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Sixers are expected to be one of the top contenders in the Eastern Conference this season and the Knicks will have a chance to stuff their stockings with coal at Madison Square Garden.

If this year's game is anything like last year's, the Knicks will be in for quite the treat. Last season, Kemba Walker became the first player in franchise history to record a triple-double on Christmas Day as the Knicks beat the Atlanta Hawks 101-87.

Playing on Christmas Day is a tradition the Knicks helped start back in 1947, when they beat the Providence Steamrollers in New York. Since then, the Knicks have participated in 55 of the league's 76 years. As a franchise, the Knicks are 23-31 on Christmas.

The Knicks are expected to play in the 2:30 p.m. slot and follow the first game where the Milwaukee Bucks will face the reigning Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics.

After the Knicks and Sixers game ends, three Western Conference games are expected to take place ... Chris Paul's Phoenix Suns vs. Nikola Jokic's Denver Nuggets ... LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks ... and Ja Morant's Memphis Grizzlies vs. the reigning NBA champion Golden State Warriors.

The rest of the NBA schedule is expected to come out later this month.