All Knicks

Could Knicks Next Star Be Zach LaVine?

The New York Knicks could be a candidate for Zach LaVine's services if the Chicago Bulls trade him this offseason.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 15, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) walks off the court after a basketball game against the Orlando Magic at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 15, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) walks off the court after a basketball game against the Orlando Magic at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports / Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The New York Knicks' quest for another star could have them land on Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine.

LaVine, 29, has two more years of team control on his contract and a player option for the 2026-27 campaign. He's set to make nearly $95 million over the next three years, which could be pricey, but the Knicks were listed as a potential option if the Bulls trade him by Bleacher Report given his potential fit next to Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle.

"As a floor spacer and secondary creator playing off of Brunson and Randle, LaVine could dominate opponents' second or third best perimeter defenders," Bleacher Report writes.

While LaVine at his peak would be a great addition for the Knicks, heis coming off a season that limited him to just 25 games after undergoing foot surgery. LaVine is expected to be healthy going into next season, but would the Knicks want to risk their future on him returning back to full form?

If LaVine had creators alongside him, he wouldn't have to shoulder as much of a load as he needed to in Chicago. However, that may mean he isn't the right fit for what the Knicks currently need.

LaVine would be seen as an extra next to Brunson, not necessarily a player that complements him. While that could make the Knicks offense more dangerous, it's a questionable fit on defense, which is where New York thrives. Perhaps Tom Thibodeau would be able to push the right buttons considering he coached LaVine from 2016-17 with the Minnesota Timberwolves, but he isn't known to be a plus on the defensive end.

The Knicks' top-notch defenders may be able to hide LaVine's defensive prowess, but at the end of the day, this seems more like a forced fit than a legitimate co-star for Brunson in the backcourt.

Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.