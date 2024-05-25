Could Knicks Next Star Be Zach LaVine?
The New York Knicks' quest for another star could have them land on Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine.
LaVine, 29, has two more years of team control on his contract and a player option for the 2026-27 campaign. He's set to make nearly $95 million over the next three years, which could be pricey, but the Knicks were listed as a potential option if the Bulls trade him by Bleacher Report given his potential fit next to Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle.
"As a floor spacer and secondary creator playing off of Brunson and Randle, LaVine could dominate opponents' second or third best perimeter defenders," Bleacher Report writes.
While LaVine at his peak would be a great addition for the Knicks, heis coming off a season that limited him to just 25 games after undergoing foot surgery. LaVine is expected to be healthy going into next season, but would the Knicks want to risk their future on him returning back to full form?
If LaVine had creators alongside him, he wouldn't have to shoulder as much of a load as he needed to in Chicago. However, that may mean he isn't the right fit for what the Knicks currently need.
LaVine would be seen as an extra next to Brunson, not necessarily a player that complements him. While that could make the Knicks offense more dangerous, it's a questionable fit on defense, which is where New York thrives. Perhaps Tom Thibodeau would be able to push the right buttons considering he coached LaVine from 2016-17 with the Minnesota Timberwolves, but he isn't known to be a plus on the defensive end.
The Knicks' top-notch defenders may be able to hide LaVine's defensive prowess, but at the end of the day, this seems more like a forced fit than a legitimate co-star for Brunson in the backcourt.
