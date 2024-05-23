Stephen A. Smith Rips Critics of Knicks Coverage
Stephen A. is asking critics of his New York Knicks fanhood to more or less "f" off.
Some took umbrage with Stephen A. Smith's Sunday antics, which saw ESPN and ABC's pregame coverage of Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Indiana Pacers center upon his love of the Knicks. Critics believed that the national broadcast thus appeared too biased in the Knicks' favor, especially considering Smith offered an unofficial pregame speech on the air while taking in Game 7 at Madison Square Garden.
New York sports talk radio legend Chris "Mad Dog" Russo was among those who called out Smith for the display, doing so on the Wednesday edition of ESPN's "First Take." Smith retorted that no one should've been surprised considering his lengthy dedication to Manhattan's finest on the hardwood.
“Don’t sound like one of those pathetic critics,” Smith advised Russo. "Listen, you all don’t say anything when I’m hating on the (Dallas) Cowboys. Why the hell are you going to get on me for loving the New York Knicks, who I have been a diehard fan of all my life? Kick rocks, go kick rocks.”
Smith has routinely used the Worldwide Leader's airwaves to talk about the Knicks' affairs and has hardly hid the fact he's a fan of the team. The Bronx native's most memorable rants have often centered on bemoaning the latest calamity to strike down the team or to outright beg the Association's high-profile talents on the move to travel east.
Such antics have proven divisive among Knicks fans themselves, some of whom refuse to "claim" Smith considering his relative propensity to abandon ship at the slightest sign of distress ... a tic no doubt created by years of futility. Smith, along with over 19,000 others assembled at MSG, was forced to watch an otherwise inspiring Knicks season come to an end on Sunday, as they dropped a 130-109 decision to the Pacers and extended a drought of conference final appearances to 24 seasons.
