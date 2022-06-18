Ex-Knicks Coach Kenny Atkinson Spurns Hornets, Stays With Warriors

Former New York Knicks assistant coach Kenny Atkinson stung the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday, as ESPN has reported his decision to renege on his deal to become the franchise's new coach.

Atkinson will instead remain become the top assistant under Steve Kerr with the Golden State Warriors, who earned their fourth NBA title in the last eight seasons on Thursday night in Boston.

Had Atkinson taken the job in Charlotte, it would've been his second head coaching job and first since the Brooklyn Nets fired him in the midst of his fourth season at the helm in 2020. The Northport, NY native previously spent four seasons (2008-12) as an assistant coach under Mike D'Antoni with the Knicks, partaking in two playoff trips (both ending in the first round) before moving onto Atlanta in the same role.

Charlotte (43-39) parted ways with James Borrego after four seasons. The Hornets earned its first winning season since 2016 but failed to end a matching six-year playoff drought, falling to the Hawks in the opening round of the Eastern Conference's Play-In Tournament. Youngsters Miles Bridges and LaMelo Ball are currently set to lead the way for the Hornets' future, which is overseen by owner and NBA legend Michael Jordan.

Golden State's championship run concluded Atkinson's first season in the Bay Area after he spent the prior campaign on the Los Angeles Clippers' bench. The role of Kerr's second-in-command was left vacated after Mike Brown accepted the top job in Sacramento. Atkinson's former employers in Manhattan haven't been immune to coaching changes.

While top man Tom Thibodeau is set to embark on a third season, they've already lost Kenny Payne to the University of Louisville's head coaching job. Top assistant Johnnie Bryant is also rumored to be one of the top candidates to succeed Quin Snyder in Utah.