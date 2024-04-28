Knicks' Bojan Bogdanovic OUT For Remainder of Game 4
The New York Knicks will play the rest of Sunday's playoff game with seven men in their rotation.
New York's social accounts confirmed that reserve forward Bojan Bogdanovic would miss the remainder of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinal series against the Phladelphia 76ers with a left ankle contusion. The Knicks are already missing second unit center Mitchell Robinson, who is also dealing with ankle woes.
Bogdanovic's day ended almost as quickly as it began, as Philadelphia defender Nic Batum landed on his ankle during a scramble for a loose ball shortly after the former checked in for the first time at the onset of the second quarter. The former Detroit Piston previously came up big for the Knicks in the opening game of the series at Madison Square Garden, scoring 13 points and pulling in seven rebound in just under 25 minutes of relief.
With their seven men in tow, the Knicks have composed themselves well: up 2-1 in the series, the Knicks lead Philadelphia 77-76 after three periods.
