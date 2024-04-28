Mitchell Robinson OUT For Knicks' Game 4 vs. 76ers
Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the New York Knicks will be missing one of their most prominent depth stars, as Mitchell Robinson will be held out of the team's fateful fourth playoff game against the Philadelphia 76ers (1 p.m. ET, ABC).
Robinson was at the center of Game 3's physical controversy on Thursday, as 76ers star Joel Embiid took him down by his ankles and re-flared the ankle injury that kept him out of 50 games earlier this season. The longest-tenured Knick played the rest of the first half with a limp and did not appear in the second.
Wojnarowski reported that Robinson warmed up at Wells Fargo Center on Sunday with the intention of partaking. He previously left the arena in a walking boot on Thursday.
Robinson has been a major part of the Knicks two victories over the first three games: he notably had 12 rebounds in relief in the victorious opener at Madison Square Garden last weekend and seemed to be working on a similar out before his Thursday departure, getting seven in 11 minutes of action.
With Robinson out, the Knicks will likely turn to Precious Achiuwa for interior help. Stopping Embiid, of course, will be the primary objective after he put up a historic 50-point effort in the 125-114 victory that put Philadelphia on the board in the best-of-seven set.
