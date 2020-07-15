Morning Knicks 7/15: Jason Kidd Has Great Interview, Thibodeau Still the Favorite, and More

-This may sound like a broken record, but Tom Thibodeau is still the favorite to be the next Knicks' head coach. He will likely become in the next week or two. However, according to Marc Berman of The New York Post, Jason Kidd had a great interview process and impressed the Knicks' front office. While it doesn't seem like it was enough to unseat Thibodeau, it's worth noting. SNY's Ian Begley also reported that Jason Kidd and Mike Woodson are "highly regarded by influential people" within the Knicks. Kidd and Woodson seem to have emerged as dark horses, but they're still long shots to get the job. You can read more about the interview process and Kidd's candidacy from Berman.

-Fans seem to be coming around to the idea of Thibodeau, but there's still a large contingent hoping for Kenny Atkinson to surprise and get the job. For those in that camp, Alexander “Bootum” Cohen and Kaelin Phoebe wrote an extensive two-part series as to why Atkinson is the perfect choice for the Knicks. They detailed Atkinson's entire coaching history and explained why his experience in turning around a terrible situation is just what the Knicks need. The articles include glowing quotes from some of the very players Atkinson helped develop, like Spencer Dinwiddie. You can read Part 1 here and Part 2 here.

-In yesterday's roundup, it was discussed that the Knicks hired Sean MacLean to be their Basketball Strategy Lead. MacLean has not worked in an NBA organization before, so who is this mystery man? Alder Almo of Off The Glass, who broke the news, wrote a great piece about MacLean's background, including quotes about the newest member of Leon Rose's front office.