Morning Knicks 7/14: Second Round of Head Coaching Interviews Complete, Leon Rose Makes Another Hire, and More

-The Knicks are inching closer to hiring their next head coach. Newsday's Steve Popper reported that the second round of interviews for Leon Rose's search has been completed. As discussed in yesterday's roundup, SNY's Ian Begley reported the Knicks would hire a new head coach before July 31. It wouldn't be surprising to see the franchise announce the decision within the next week. Tom Thibodeau is still the favorite to win the job, as The Athletic's Mike Vorkunov wrote.

-Rose did make another hire yesterday, however. Sean Maclean announced on LinkedIn that he has become the Knicks' new Basketball Strategy Lead. Maclean is part of Brock Aller's basketball strategy team, as reported by The Athletic's Mike Vorkunov. Maclean has worked at Capital One and Stack Sports.

-Craig Robinson, the former Vice President of Player Development and G League operations for the Knicks, has found a new role. Yesterday, Robinson became the new Executive Director of the National Association of Basketball Coaches. While Robinson is technically still under contract with New York, it has been speculated that he would need be retained as a part of Leon Rose's front office. You can read more about Robinson's new position here.

With the Knicks yet to hire Robinson's replacement, Rose will have another important decision to make. Bringing in someone in a player development role is key for a franchise with so many young players that need to improve. You can read more about Robinson and his former position from The Athletic's Mike Vorkunov.

-The New York Liberty held their media day on Monday, and Sarah Valenzuela writes about how early on, the team is exceeding its own expectations under new head coach Walt Hopkins.