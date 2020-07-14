AllKnicks
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Morning Knicks 7/14: Second Round of Head Coaching Interviews Complete, Leon Rose Makes Another Hire, and More

Chris Molicki

-The Knicks are inching closer to hiring their next head coach. Newsday's Steve Popper reported that the second round of interviews for Leon Rose's search has been completed. As discussed in yesterday's roundup, SNY's Ian Begley reported the Knicks would hire a new head coach before July 31. It wouldn't be surprising to see the franchise announce the decision within the next week. Tom Thibodeau is still the favorite to win the job, as The Athletic's Mike Vorkunov wrote.

-Rose did make another hire yesterday, however. Sean Maclean announced on LinkedIn that he has become the Knicks' new Basketball Strategy Lead. Maclean is part of Brock Aller's basketball strategy team, as reported by The Athletic's Mike Vorkunov. Maclean has worked at Capital One and Stack Sports.

-Craig Robinson, the former Vice President of Player Development and G League operations for the Knicks, has found a new role. Yesterday, Robinson became the new Executive Director of the National Association of Basketball Coaches. While Robinson is technically still under contract with New York, it has been speculated that he would need be retained as a part of Leon Rose's front office. You can read more about Robinson's new position here.

With the Knicks yet to hire Robinson's replacement, Rose will have another important decision to make. Bringing in someone in a player development role is key for a franchise with so many young players that need to improve. You can read more about Robinson and his former position from The Athletic's Mike Vorkunov. 

-The New York Liberty held their media day on Monday, and Sarah Valenzuela writes about how early on, the team is exceeding its own expectations under new head coach Walt Hopkins.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Morning Knicks 7/13: Knicks' Head Coach Decision Expected Before July 31, Why New York Should Keep Damyean Dotson, and More

Check out all the latest Knicks news, notes, and links for Monday, July 13.

Chris Molicki

WATCH:

Kris Pursiainen breaks down his reaction to the team trading Carmelo Anthony back in 2017, and how Anthony might fit into next year's roster

Kris Pursiainen

Why Tre Jones Should Interest the Knicks

Read about the sophomore guard from Duke and what he might be able to bring to the New York Knicks here

Kris Pursiainen

Knicks Social Media Check-In (Week of July 10th)

Checking in with the New York Knicks via social media

Lauren Russell

Knicks Prospect Breakdown: Precious Achiuwa

Take a look at what Precious Achiuwa from Memphis might be able to bring to New York City.

Kris Pursiainen

Why Damyean Dotson has Another Level to Reach

Aaron Miller, who's been working with Damyean Dotson this summer, tells us how he's helping the Knicks guard get to the next level

Jonathan Macri

by

Chard44

Morning Knicks 7/10: Knicks Interview Tom Thibodeau, LaMelo Prefers Knicks, and More

Check out all the latest Knicks news, notes, and links for Friday, July 10.

Chris Molicki

The Decision, the Ripple Effects it Made, and Those Still to Come

10 years ago, LeBron James changed everything, but we may only now be feeling the full effect of the choice he made that night.

Jonathan Macri

by

josejim98

Morning Knicks 7/9: Interviews, Jumpshots, and TikTok

Check out all the latest New York Knicks news, notes, and links for Thursday, July 9.

Kris Pursiainen

Morning Knicks 7/8: Hurdles in Acquiring Devin Booker, Looking Back at Tim Hardaway Jr., and More

Check out all the latest Knicks news, notes, and links for Wednesday, July 8.

Chris Molicki