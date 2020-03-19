The David Vertsberger Knicks 2K Team

Click here for full details about the Knicks SI 2K tournament.

Though my fellow Knicks SI writers and I are reaching into the canals of Knickerbocker history to assemble the greatest talent ever to dawn the blue-and-orange, this game is being played in today's terms. The three-point line is as important as ever, with spacing and high-paced spread-out action running the show. With that in mind, I concocted the most devastating offensive machine in Knicks history, one that will rain a barrage of threes like Manhattan air conditioner droplets, one that will make defenders scramble to close out like a guy late for his interview trying to catch the Q train. Behold:

With my first pick, I took Carmelo Anthony. It was a toss up between him and Richie Guerin, but I opted with the before-his-time stretch four that lit the NBA up in 2012-13. Next up was the perfect frontcourt partner for Melo, Jerry Lucas. Another big man that can launch it makes our offensive possessions as spread out as a coronavirus-conscious gathering. The talent pool was watered down by the time my third pick came around, but who could be better than peak JR Smith to run the pick-and-roll and shoot with the greenest of lights. Late picks were a challenge, but I managed to round out my team nicely: a couple of spot-up threats that will chip in on the defense end in Charlie Ward and Iman Shumpert.

This team is built by the past, for the future. Anthony will have enough room to run his patented isolations, and the shooters around him will make it impossible to send help from anywhere. I've already planned my Sixth Ave. parade route.