Knicks SI 2K20 fantasy tournament: Team Macri advances behind Sprewell's 37 points

David Vertsberger

Welcome to the Knicks SI 2K20 Fantasy Tournament, in which eight of our writers drafted every Knick available to us in NBA 2K20 in order to simulate a winner-take-all single-elimination bracket of the greatest players to ever dawn the blue-and-orange. We will be posting results, interviews with the general managers and accompanying highlights with every game. Please note that if any jersey numbers that seem off or any players that weren't drafted end up getting minutes, it was due to a limitation in the game. Enjoy!

--

Who said Linsanity was over? 

In the final game of the first round of the Knicks SI 2K20 fantasy tournament, one of the greatest stories in franchise history saw another chapter written, as Jeremy Lin put up 26 points and 14 assists to add to Latrell Sprewell's 37-point, 10-assist night in a 111-103 victory for Team Macri.

"That's just a vintage game by Jeremy Lin," Howard Megdal said. "As someone who covered his first home start as a Knicks and most of Linsanity, I'm not surprised. The guy's a winner. Knicks history would look very different had he stayed."

Quietly chipping in for Team Macri as well was Willis Reed with a 26-21 game and Frank Ntilikina with 16 and 8. Macri could not be reached for comment as he was busy preparing for his second-round game.

"I give Macri's team a lot of credit," Megdal said. "We really can't win without getting more production beyond the arc from Hubert Davis. The guy shot 45 percent from three that season, so I was counting on more from him." 

Megdal didn't count on Bobby Portis being his top scorer or Charles Oakley his biggest shot-taker either. Despite this, his team was up 10 at the end of one after a stellar defensive stand for 12 minutes. Team Macri then outscored him 97-79 in the final 

The full box scores from this game are below. With that, we move on to the second round between Team Lauren, Team Verts, Team Kris and Team Macri.

image1 (1)
Team Howard
image0
Team Macri
