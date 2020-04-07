Knicks SI 2K20 fantasy tournament: Team Kris championship-bound behind Bernard King's big night

Welcome to the Knicks SI 2K20 Fantasy Tournament, in which eight of our writers drafted every Knick available to us in NBA 2K20 in order to simulate a winner-take-all single-elimination bracket of the greatest players to ever dawn the blue-and-orange. We will be posting results, interviews with the general managers and accompanying highlights with every game. Please note that if any jersey numbers that seem off or any players that weren't drafted end up getting minutes, it was due to a limitation in the game. Enjoy!

Team Kris is headed to the Finals. Despite the low expectations coming into the tournament surrounding his team, all the trash talking has paid off.

"It always feels good to win," Pursiainen said. "We got incredible games from Bernard [King] and Earl [Monroe] again - you can't ask for a better combo of a floor general and a lead scorer."

King and Monroe have been huge for Team Kris in two games, with their latest efforts of 34 points and nine rebounds and 27 points and 15 assists respectively bringing their team within one game of the chip.

They also got a second consecutive strong outing from Julius Randle, who is proving those who passed on him in the draft wrong. He scored 22 points and notched 11 rebounds in the win.

On the flip side, Team Macri's Linsane run came to a close, even with Willis Reed going off for a 33-point, 28-board night. Everyone else struggled with Latrell Sprewell shooting an abysmal 11-29 from the field and Frank Ntilikina a paltry 5-20.

"I'm definitely happy and unsurprised that my squad showed up on the defensive end, but this game just goes to show that great half-court offense beats great defense every time," Macri said. He also went on to note Ntilikina's struggles and Randle's stepping up in the third option role.

You can find both teams' box scores below. Next up: the championship. Team Lauren facing Team Chris.

Team Macri