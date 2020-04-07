AllKnicks
Top Stories
News
Game Day

Knicks SI 2K20 fantasy tournament: Team Kris championship-bound behind Bernard King's big night

David Vertsberger

Welcome to the Knicks SI 2K20 Fantasy Tournament, in which eight of our writers drafted every Knick available to us in NBA 2K20 in order to simulate a winner-take-all single-elimination bracket of the greatest players to ever dawn the blue-and-orange. We will be posting results, interviews with the general managers and accompanying highlights with every game. Please note that if any jersey numbers that seem off or any players that weren't drafted end up getting minutes, it was due to a limitation in the game. Enjoy!

--

Team Kris is headed to the Finals. Despite the low expectations coming into the tournament surrounding his team, all the trash talking has paid off.

"It always feels good to win," Pursiainen said. "We got incredible games from Bernard [King] and Earl [Monroe] again - you can't ask for a better combo of a floor general and a lead scorer."

King and Monroe have been huge for Team Kris in two games, with their latest efforts of 34 points and nine rebounds and 27 points and 15 assists respectively bringing their team within one game of the chip.

They also got a second consecutive strong outing from Julius Randle, who is proving those who passed on him in the draft wrong. He scored 22 points and notched 11 rebounds in the win. 

On the flip side, Team Macri's Linsane run came to a close, even with Willis Reed going off for a 33-point, 28-board night. Everyone else struggled with Latrell Sprewell shooting an abysmal 11-29 from the field and Frank Ntilikina a paltry 5-20.

"I'm definitely happy and unsurprised that my squad showed up on the defensive end, but this game just goes to show that great half-court offense beats great defense every time," Macri said. He also went on to note Ntilikina's struggles and Randle's stepping up in the third option role.

You can find both teams' box scores below. Next up: the championship. Team Lauren facing Team Chris.

IMG_7849
Team Macri
IMG_7848
Team Kris
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Knicks Daily Roundup 4/7: Fraschilla Talks Draft Point Guards, the State of the Knicks, and More

Check out all the latest Knicks news, notes, and links for Tuesday, April 7

Chris Molicki

Knicks Keep or Cut: Allonzo Trier

The Knicks have a number of tough roster decisions to make in 2020 free agency. This piece takes a look at restricted free agent Allonzo Trier.

Alex Wolfe

by

Wargames

Knicks Daily Roundup 4/6: Allan Houston and Scott Perry May Stay, Offseason Possibilities, and More

Check out all the latest Knicks news, notes, and links for Monday, April 6.

Chris Molicki

The New York Knicks Are All Over Social Media During Quarantine

Catch up with the Knicks as you stay home, and so do they

Lauren Russell

Knicks Daily Roundup 4/5: NBA to Resume When Public Health Officials Give "All Clear"

President Donald Trump held a conference call with the sports commissioners of the major leagues in the United States, see what he had to say here:

Kris Pursiainen

The Perfect Knicks Offseason: Win-Now Edition

What, you though Knicks' brass would just give the fans what they want?

Jonathan Macri

by

Ezekyell

Knicks Daily Roundup 4/4: Knicks Players Frustrated With Randle's Playstyle

Today's news involves a report about Julius Randle, a great Knicks fan tool, and general managers - a position the Knicks seem like they are soon going to need to fill.

Kris Pursiainen

Knicks Draft Breakdown: Nico Mannion, Arizona

How the talented guard would fit in New York

Brendon Kleen

Keep or Cut: Wayne Ellington and Maurice Harkless

The Knicks have plenty of options and free agent decisions to make this offseason. In this installment of Keep or Cut, Wayne Ellington and Maurice Harkless' futures are discussed.

Alex Wolfe

Knicks Daily Roundup 4/3: Rose Considering Elton Brand, Coaching Search Paused, and More

Check out all the latest Knicks news, notes, and links for Friday, April 3.

Chris Molicki