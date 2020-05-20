Knicks Daily Roundup 5/20: More Front Office Moves, MSG Schedule, and More

-Frank Zanin has become the latest Leon Rose front office hire. Zanin, who was previously a scout for the Oklahoma City Thunder, will become the Knicks' assistant general manager for pro personnel. That's two assistant general managers in two days if you're keeping score at home, as Rose hired Utah's Walt Perrin two days ago to be an assistant general manager. You can read more on the acquisition of Zanin from our own Kris Pursiainen. Additionally, Stefan Bondy of The New York Daily News tweeted "Nothing official but multiple sources have said Knicks front office members Craig Robinson, Gerald Madkins and Harold Ellis will not be retained," hinting that these current members of the front office are on the way out as Rose brings more people in.

For more on the move of bringing in Perrin, you can read this article from The Athletic's Mike Vorkunov, in which he spoke with several executives around the league who have worked with Perrin. It's safe to say that Perrin is well-respected. Now, he just needs to make an impact on winning for New York the same way he did with the Jazz.

-Our own Kris Pursiainen has your latest on the MSG television schedule. The network has been airing Knicks highlights during the pandemic, and the theme this week is high-scoring performances. Read more about which Knicks legends you can watch get buckets, including Patrick Ewing, Amar'e Stoudemire, and, of course, Carmelo Anthony.

-Many fans who grew up after the Michael Jordan era have received a newfound respect for MJ after "The Last Dance." Add R.J. Barrett to that list. The Knicks rookie went on ESPN and talked about how much he enjoyed the documentary and what's he's learned about Jordan and the Bulls along the way. Jordan's work ethic was second to none, so perhaps this series inspires Barrett to reach his full potential. You can read more about Barrett's comments from Marc Berman of The New York Post.