MSG Networks to Re-Air High-Scoring Efforts by Knicks Players

As per usual, MSG Networks has a week of Knicks programming planned to keep fans entertained even without live basketball. This week's lineup will feature individual performances - high scoring ones, to be exact.

Viewers can start off their Tuesday morning by watching a re-airing of Patrick Ewing scoring a career-high 51 points against the Boston Celtics. The original date of the game was March 24, 1990, and Ewing got to score what ended up being his career high in front of the home fans. The game will be re-aired at 12:30 AM as well.

Another high-scoring Ewing performance will be shown: this one from the 1991-1992 NBA season. Patrick Ewing scored 45 points at home against the Detroit Pistons on 11/30/1991, and the performance will be re-aired at both 11 AM and 8 PM.

Wednesday will bring Knicks fans an afternoon full of scoring, this time courtesy of Jamal Crawford and Allan Houston. At 1 PM, MSG Networks will be airing Jamal Crawford's career high 52 point game from January 26, 2007. This performance was in front of the home crowd as well, which is always an added bonus. At 3 PM, viewers can catch the first road game of the lineup: a February 2003 contest against the Los Angeles Lakers during which Allan Houston lit up the Staples Center with a career high 53 points. The network will show this performance again at 10:30 PM for those that couldn't catch it the first time around, or simply wanted to watch again.

Thursday will be centered around high scoring performances from the 2010s, which when discussing the New York Knicks means that Carmelo Anthony is certainly involved. Viewers can watch Melo put up 50 in Miami in early April 2013 early in the morning at 9 AM or at 12:30 AM, later in the night. Anthony's career high performance of 62 points at home against the Bobcats, an MSG and Knicks franchise record as well, will be re-aired at 11 AM and 8 PM.

The New Jersey Nets came to MSG on Christmas Day, 1984 to play a game against the New York Knickerbockers. Knicks fans know what happened next. Bernard King's Christmas gift to Knicks fans was an electric career high performance in which he scored 60 points in a win over the Nets - I would've been quite happy with that as my gift that year. Friday will be closed out with two additional re-airings of Ewing's 45 point effort against Detroit; the first will be aired at 3 PM, and the second at 10:30 PM.

On Saturday, the final day of programming, the team will spend nine hours showing 60-minute condensed versions of every single game from Amar'e Stoudemire's nine consecutive 30-point games from the 2010-2011 season. The barrage of points begins at 1 PM, when viewers can watch Amar'e score 37 points on the Detroit Pistons to begin his streak. The games will begin every hour, on the hour, starting at 1; the last game of the run will begin at 9 PM.