Knicks Daily Roundup 5/27: Knicks Long-Term Outlook, What-Ifs, and More

-The Knicks nearly have a blank canvas in front of them, and it's up to Leon Rose to push all the right buttons. The Athletic’s Seth Partnow and Mike Vorkunov had a discussion about the longterm outlook of the Knicks, covering just about every aspect of New York's upcoming decisions. They touched on the success of Mitchell Robinson, the team's cap situation finally being palatable, mixed feelings on R.J. Barrett, Kevin Knox, and Frank Ntilikina, what Rose should do with the team's veterans, and what the Knicks need to focus on stylistically (hint: shooting is important). Not everything looks bleak, but the article shows the uphill battle that Rose has despite any feelings of optimism.

The hope is that Rose and his new front office are looking at all of these issues under a magnifying glass as Partnow and Vorkunov did. Too long have the Knicks cut corners in attempts to build a contender. New York won't get there next year, so patience is key. The end result should be worth the wait.

Want to know what a great Knicks team looks like, but you don't remember? MSG Networks has the best offensive performances coming your way. Our own Kris Pursiainen breaks it down.

-The writers at Knicks SI aren't the only ones wondering about Knicks what-ifs. Marc Berman of The New York Post is doing a series of his own, starting with a big one: What if the Knicks drafted Stephen Curry? Infamously, the former MVP went one spot ahead of New York's selection in the 2009 NBA Draft, heading to Golden State and building a dynasty. It's hard to say whether Curry would have had the same success in New York, but for starved Knicks fans, this what-if is particularly painful. Berman's article has great insights and quotes from former Warriors' general manager Larry Riley and Curry's college head coach Bob McKillop. Berman also wrote another article with more what-ifs, including questions about Donovan Mitchell, Patrick Ewing, and, of course, LeBron James.