Chris Molicki's Knicks SI 2K Fantasy Team: Meet "The Block Bros"

(If you missed the initial piece on the Knicks SI 2K Fantasy Tournament, check here.)

The task: drafting the ultimate Knicks team, capable of dominating my fellow writers. The result: I think I hit a home run. You can decide for yourself.

My first pick at fifth overall was Knicks legend Dave DeBusschere. I was torn between him and Amar'e Stoudemire, as I considered prime (and unable to be injured) Amar'e to be a solid pick for this exercise. Ultimately, DeBusschere was higher overall, and I thought maybe I could get Stoudemire later and form a nice small ball frontcourt.

DeBusschere was one of the toughest, hard-nosed defenders in NBA history, and I felt comfortable grabbing him as my defensive anchor. I knew I could even lean on him for some shooting, floor spacing, and ball handling in a pinch. However, DeBusschere's main role is going to be defending the opposing team's best player and rebounding the ball like his hair is on fire.

Stoudemire was not on the table when my second pick came around, smartly taken by my Knicks SI colleague Alex Wolfe, so I shifted my focus to a guard. As much as I wanted to take Jeremy Lin and relive Linsanity, I had to go with another one of the toughest, grittiest, and most hard-working players in Knicks history, John Starks.

This gave me a lead guard who could also lock down opposing perimeter players. Starks will bring shooting and scoring in the backcourt, while creating a defensive identity for this team that no one will want to play against. The only issue? I get the feeling several of the other teams are going to be tough on that end as well.

My third round pick was a difficult decision. Ideally, with Starks and DeBusschere, I'd like to get a player with an offensive-minded game. Instead, I tripled-down on defense and nabbed current Knick Mitchell Robinson. This gives me an elite rim protector to pair with the smaller DeBusschere and forms a fortress in the paint. Plus, I'm a huge fan of Mitch's rolling ability, and I think it can turn into an elite offensive skill. Now, I just need to find a point guard who can throw lobs to the founder of the "Block Bros."

With my fourth round pick coming up, Charlie Ward was in my crosshairs to fill that spot. Instead, I went with best player available and scooped up "Dollar" Bill Bradley to play on the wing. Bradley seemed like the perfect piece to tie this team together, adding passing and basketball IQ to a physical squad.

This also left my point guard spot open for the coveted Frenchman, Frank Ntilikina. Frank's 2K rating isn't particularly high, so I was hoping I could steal him at the end of the draft. Alas, I foolishly underestimated my co-workers' love for Ntilikina, as my Knicks SI colleague Jonathan Macri stole the French Prince two picks before my final selection.

I wound up going with an unconventional pick in Baron Davis. No one thinks of Knicks' greats and says "Man, remember how good Baron Davis was?" That being said, he was the best point guard available and should bring some much needed playmaking to the team. Him and Robinson should coalesce in the pick and roll.

So there's my team: Baron Davis, John Starks, Bill Bradley, Dave DeBusschere, and Mitchell Robinson. This squad should be extremely successful on the defensive end with top-notch smarts and intangibles. While they may lack some shooting, this team will find ways to score the basketball (Starks being aggressive, DeBusschere offensive rebounds, Davis-Robinson pick and rolls).

Now, it's game time, and my team has one goal in mind: winning the first Knicks championship in nearly 50 years. Mitch and the Block Bros are ready.