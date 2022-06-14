Knicks Ex Landry Fields Hired as Atlanta Hawks GM

Fields played the first two seasons of an injury-shortened career with the Knicks.

Former New York Knicks standout Landry Fields has been named the Atlanta Hawks' new general manager, the 20th in franchise history. Fields succeeds Travis Schlenk, who will continue to serve as the team's president of basketball operations.

The Stanford alum, now 33, is perhaps best known for his first two NBA seasons, which he spent with the Knicks as the 39th overall pick in the 2010 draft. He earned 9.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.9 assists (all of which ranked in the top ten amongst 2011 rookies) en route to an appearance on the league's All-Rookie First Team alongside DeMarcus Cousins, Blake Griffin, and John Wall.

ESPN was first to report the news.

After two seasons with the Knicks, both of which ended in the playoffs, Fields signed an offer sheet with the Toronto Raptors, where he endured several injuries that led to an early end to his NBA career. It was anything but an early end to his NBA career, however: Fields immediately became a collegiate scout for the San Antonio Spurs, serving in that role for three seasons before he was named the general manager of the team's G League squad in Austin.

The former second-rounder has been in the Hawks' front office as the assistant G.M. since October 2020 and was on hand for Atlanta's playoff victory over the Knicks en route to the Eastern Conference Finals in last season's playoffs. Atlanta made it back to the postseason this year after prevailing in the Play-In Tournament but fell in five games to the top-seeded Miami Heat.

The Hawks own two picks in the upcoming NBA Draft in Brooklyn, their first coming five selections after the Knicks choose at No. 11.