Trae Young Discusses Knicks Fans & Denzel Washington

So you might remember my rushed article this morning where I was spreading the word about Trae Young's upcoming episode on The Old Man and the Three podcast with JJ Redick. Well, even though they recorded about 24 hours ago, it will be released in its entirety tomorrow.

Below is a snippet that the podcast released on its social media accounts and YouTube page. In the video, Redick asks Young about the hatred he receives from Knicks fans (most notably Denzel Washington) and how he reacts to all the madness.

Redick asked if Young realized he lived rent-free in New Yorkers' minds, to which Young replied, "Oh yeah." Young brought up the Denzel Washington and said, "I mean, I'm a big fan of him, but then finds out he's a New Yorker."

Young continued to say that he enjoyed that raucous series against the Knicks in the first round of the 2021 Eastern Conference Playoffs. "It was loud. Like it was crazy. I give them a lot of credit. Like I've never been-- I give them a lot of credit. It was the craziest environment I've probably played in."

Trae Young bowing to the Knicks crowd in Madison Square Garden. © Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Young is always candid. Whether he's advocating for his community, getting technicals for speaking his mind to officials, or dunking on rude reporters, he's going to let you know where he stands.

Just last week, Young tweeted that he stopped appearing on podcasts, but he would make an exception for Redick. So combine Young's honesty with Redick's interview style, and you already know this episode is going to be full of incredible stories.

In the Instagram video below, the podcast teased another segment of the interview. If you listen to the context clues, it's obvious that Young is describing the infamous Ben Simmons play where the 6'11" guard passed the ball after seeing 6'1" Young guarding him in the post during Game 7 of the 2021 Eastern Conference Semifinals.

So it's settled; none of us are sleeping tonight. Perfect, I will see you bright and early as we react to the interview. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

