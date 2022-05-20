Trae Young Discusses Knicks Fans & Denzel Washington

Skip to main content
Trae Young Discusses New York Knicks Fans

Trae Young Discusses New York Knicks Fans

The All-Star point guard is honest as always.

The Old Man and the Three

The All-Star point guard is honest as always.

So you might remember my rushed article this morning where I was spreading the word about Trae Young's upcoming episode on The Old Man and the Three podcast with JJ Redick. Well, even though they recorded about 24 hours ago, it will be released in its entirety tomorrow.

Below is a snippet that the podcast released on its social media accounts and YouTube page. In the video, Redick asks Young about the hatred he receives from Knicks fans (most notably Denzel Washington) and how he reacts to all the madness.

Redick asked if Young realized he lived rent-free in New Yorkers' minds, to which Young replied, "Oh yeah." Young brought up the Denzel Washington and said, "I mean, I'm a big fan of him, but then finds out he's a New Yorker." 

Young continued to say that he enjoyed that raucous series against the Knicks in the first round of the 2021 Eastern Conference Playoffs. "It was loud. Like it was crazy. I give them a lot of credit. Like I've never been-- I give them a lot of credit. It was the craziest environment I've probably played in."

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks return to Madison Square Garden to play the New York Knicks on Christmas Day 2021.

Trae Young bowing to the Knicks crowd in Madison Square Garden.

Young is always candid. Whether he's advocating for his community, getting technicals for speaking his mind to officials, or dunking on rude reporters, he's going to let you know where he stands. 

Just last week, Young tweeted that he stopped appearing on podcasts, but he would make an exception for Redick. So combine Young's honesty with Redick's interview style, and you already know this episode is going to be full of incredible stories. 

In the Instagram video below, the podcast teased another segment of the interview. If you listen to the context clues, it's obvious that Young is describing the infamous Ben Simmons play where the 6'11" guard passed the ball after seeing 6'1" Young guarding him in the post during Game 7 of the 2021 Eastern Conference Semifinals.

So it's settled; none of us are sleeping tonight. Perfect, I will see you bright and early as we react to the interview. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Recommended For You

Trae Young's Kanye Quote Goes Over Everyone's Head

Assists to Activism: Trae Young Leads Off Court

Interstate 35: Trae Young's Trainer Describes Formative Years

Jun 2, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) waves to the crowd after making a three point shot in against the New York Knicks in the fourth quarter during game five in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden.
News

Trae Young Discusses Knicks Fans & Denzel Washington

By Pat Bensonjust now
Indiana Pacers guard Reggie Miller (31) in action against the Miami Heat at the Miami Arena.
News

May 19, 1994: Reggie Miller Torches Hawks in Playoffs

By Pat Benson4 hours ago
G League Ignite guard Dyson Daniels (3) dribbles during the third quarter against the Stockton Kings at Stockton Arena.
News

Atlanta Hawks Met with Dyson Daniels at Draft Combine

By Pat Benson5 hours ago
Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks warms up before the game against the New York Knicks
Culture

Few People Get Trae Young's Kanye West Quote

By Pat Benson9 hours ago
Philadelphia 76ers guard JJ Redick (17) and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) collide during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center.
News

Trae Young, JJ Redick Record Podcast Together

By Pat Benson11 hours ago
Nov 20, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) dunks against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at State Farm Arena.
News

Atlanta Hawks Center Clint Capela Turns 28 Today

By Pat BensonMay 18, 2022
Jan 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan follows the action against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at State Farm Arena.
News

Nate McMillan Must Answer Five Questions This Offseason

By Pat BensonMay 18, 2022
Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) reacts after a basket against the New York Knicks during the second half at Madison Square Garden.
News

NBA Insider Doubtful De'Andre Hunter Gets Contract Extension

By Pat BensonMay 18, 2022