Morning Knicks 6/5: NBA Return and Draft Dates Set, Knicks to Interview Mike Woodson, and More

-As expected, the NBA Board of Governors approved the league's 22-team return yesterday. The details include an eight-game regular season starting July 31 to lead into the playoffs, potential play-in scenarios, offseason dates, and more, which you can read from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. With that, the Knicks' season has officially ended. The Athletic's Mike Vorkunov wrote about the end of New York's season and where they go from here.

The 2020 NBA Draft Lottery has been moved to August 25, with the draft itself being moved to October 15. It's still far away, but the clock starts now. Leon Rose knows how much time he has to prepare the Knicks front office to execute his draft plan. We're sure to get more updates and insights leaking out about what prospects the Knicks are targeting with their lottery pick. They will remain at sixth in the lottery standings.

-Wojnarowski also confirmed what has been reported previously: Tom Thibodeau is the frontrunner for the Knicks' head coaching position. In addition to Thibs, Kenny Atkinson, and interim head coach Mike Miller, New York has their eyes on a familiar face as well. Begley reported that the organization is also planning to interview former Knicks head coach Mike Woodson. The former Clippers' assistant was at the helm for the Knicks during the 2012-2013 season, their most successful year since 1997. You can read more about Woodson and a potential return to New York from our own Howard Megdal.

Begley also had an interesting piece of information about another possible candidate: John Calipari. Begley said that the Kentucky coach should "not be ruled out" because of his ties to Leon Rose. It sounds unlikely that Coach Cal will get an interview, or if he'd even want one, but with the Knicks' head coaching search in full swing, all options will be considered.

-Thibodeau may be the leader in the clubhouse, but don't count out Atkinson. The former Nets coach showed he is an expert at developing young players, something that would come in handy for a young Knicks team. SNY's Ian Begley spoke to a former and current head coach and profiled Atkinson. They discussed Atkinson's fit with the Knicks, how he developed players, and what went wrong in Brooklyn. Begley also did a similar piece about Thibodeau, which you can read here. Both coaches have a track record of winning in this league. However, Thibodeau has generally had more talent to work with, while Atkinson was able to turn around a bleak situation.

-The Knicks may not back this season, but that doesn't mean the work stops. Our own Lauren Russell has your social media update on what the Knicks are up to. Several players, including Kevin Knox, Bobby Portis, and Wayne Ellington have been grinding in the gym as the Knicks officially hit the offseason. Knox was also one of many players who spoke out on social media about George Floyd.