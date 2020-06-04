AllKnicks
Checking In With The Knicks Via Social Media

Lauren Russell

Another week, another check-in with the New York Knicks through social media. The theme for the player's post this week has to be workout pictures. For the first time in a long time, we are seeing a lot of players posting pictures of themselves working out in gyms. 

Allonzo Trier

Allonzo Trier was one of the many Knick players to post workout photos on Instagram. 

Kevin Knox

Kevin Knox has been putting in the work both on and off the court. In the video he posted he is benching 225, not bad for a 20-year-old. 

On a more serious note, Knox posted the following photo with the caption: #JusticeforGeorgeFloyd 🙏🏽.This image has gone viral on social media and has been posted by other stars such as Lebron James.

Bobby Portis

You guessed it! Bobby Portis also posted pictures of himslef in the gym. (Yes there is a trend here)

Also, Portis was rocking the Hardaway jersey while relaxing on a boat. 

Wayne Ellington

Wayne Ellington is also in the gym putting in work (see, I wasn't lying when I said the theme of this week is workout pictures). Ellington's workout photos have a unique artistic vibe to them. The first photo he posted below looks like the camera was pointed through something, which makes it look very different from the other workout photos we've seen so far. The photographer who shot these awesome pictures is @holytoledophoto. 

Damyean Dotson

In a previous edition of 'Checking In With The Knicks Via Social Media', I talked about how Damyean Dotson's 2k league. What I love about his league is he opened up the 5 remaining spots to people on Twitter, and a Knicks fan actually won the league. 

But season 3 of Dotson's league, #Wholeteamszn, ran into issues with the 2k servers (which I feel is relatable for a lot of gamers) and Dotson had to start a whole new league. 

