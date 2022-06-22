Cam Reddish Top Knicks Trade Candidate During NBA Draft?

If the Knicks were to trade one of their players during the 2022 NBA Draft, Cam Reddish is considered a likely candidate.

The New York Knicks have been one of the more talked about teams ahead of the 2022 NBA Draft. Their desire to address the point guard position has been a common theme with plenty of reported possibilities.

There's a lot to sort out regarding the talk surrounding the Knicks. They are targeting a trade-up for Jaden Ivey in the NBA Draft, but have some veteran backup options like Malcolm Brogdon to consider. However, at the same time, they seek to clear cap space to sign Jalen Brunson.

The Knicks' plans to address the point guard position will be a key topic to monitor. Among them will be their handling of Cam Reddish's future with the organization as he enters the final year of his contract. There's more to pay attention to beyond that.

NBA Analysis Network identified the top trade candidate to watch entering the NBA Draft for all 30 teams in the league. For the Knicks, the selection was Reddish given his potential appeal to a rebuilding team and his low-cost contract.

You were expecting someone else? Yes, the Knicks are likely to move on from Julius Randle this summer. On the other hand, his $26.1 million dollar price tag will make him harder to move than Reddish. After acquiring the young wing from the Hawks at this year’s deadline, the Knicks barely played Reddish. They should move him to a rebuilding team who will.

Reddish sought a midseason trade from the Atlanta Hawks in pursuit of a more significant role. He was traded to the Knicks along with Solomon Hill and a 2025 second-round pick (Brooklyn) in exchange for Kevin Knox II and a 2022 first-round pick (Charlotte).

After being traded to the Knicks, Reddish played just 14.3 minutes per game before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury. He averaged just 6.1 points and shot 25.8 percent from beyond the arc. Before the trade, he averaged 11.9 points and shot 37.9 percent from 3-point range.

The most logical trade suitor for Reddish is one who not only views him as having untapped potential but also has a need on a wing as they rebuild. Among the potential reported trade suitors include the Houston Rockets and Phoenix Suns.

The Knicks have also reportedly 'touched base' with the Detroit Pistons about potentially moving up to the No. 5 overall pick. Reddish's name has 'come up' in those conversations. If the Kings were to select Keegan Murray, Ivey could be available when the No. 5 pick is on the clock.

The Rockets could be an intriguing trade suitor for Reddish. They now have three first-round picks at their disposal after landing the No. 26 overall pick from the Dallas Mavericks in part of the Christian Wood. If the Knicks seek more draft capital to move up from the No. 11 overall pick, a deal with Houston could help.

You can follow Grant Afseth on Twitter at @GrantAfseth.

