Where Are Knicks in ESPN Power Rankings?

The early 2023 power rankings leave room for improvement and hint at an eventful offseason.

Sorry, Taylor ... the New York Knicks don't want to feel 22.

New York ranks 22nd in ESPN's early power rankings for the 2022-23 season released on Friday in the wake of the Golden State Warriors' NBA Finals victory over Boston. The Knicks are the fifth-worst team in the East (ahead of only Washington, Indiana, Detroit and Orlando), and by far the lowest team in the Atlantic Division (Toronto is seven spots ahead).

The Worldwide Leader's experts' early negative take continues a theme of pessimism around the Knicks' immediate future, one where their 2022-23 title odds are equally low.

In their captioned slot, the Knicks' front office, namely president Leon Rose, actually receives props for being "methodical in their spending and accumulation of assets." An eventful offseason is promised, noting that the hiring of assistant coach Rick Brunson could play a role in luring his son Jalen over from Dallas. In-house, discussion will center around free-agent-to-be Mitchell Robinson as well as an extension of RJ Barrett's rookie contract.

Much like the oddsmakers involved in deciding future title odds, it's hard to argue with the negativity centered around the Knicks' immediate future. The team failed to generate consecutive playoffs berths after a promising 2020-21 season, which has led to talks of a potential overhaul this summer

Silver linings include a plethora of young talent, including Barrett, Obi Toppin, and Immanuel Quickley, though it remains to be seen whether they’ll be an on-court prescience or trade bait.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the Warriors and Celtics top the early power rankings after their six-game Finals run, which ended with Golden State's fourth title over the past eight seasons. Milwaukee, Memphis, and Dallas round out the top five.