Skip to main content

Where Are Knicks in ESPN Power Rankings?

The early 2023 power rankings leave room for improvement and hint at an eventful offseason.

Sorry, Taylor ... the New York Knicks don't want to feel 22.

New York ranks 22nd in ESPN's early power rankings for the 2022-23 season released on Friday in the wake of the Golden State Warriors' NBA Finals victory over Boston. The Knicks are the fifth-worst team in the East (ahead of only Washington, Indiana, Detroit and Orlando), and by far the lowest team in the Atlantic Division (Toronto is seven spots ahead).

The Worldwide Leader's experts' early negative take continues a theme of pessimism around the Knicks' immediate future, one where their 2022-23 title odds are equally low. 

In their captioned slot, the Knicks' front office, namely president Leon Rose, actually receives props for being "methodical in their spending and accumulation of assets." An eventful offseason is promised, noting that the hiring of assistant coach Rick Brunson could play a role in luring his son Jalen over from Dallas. In-house, discussion will center around free-agent-to-be Mitchell Robinson as well as an extension of RJ Barrett's rookie contract.  

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Much like the oddsmakers involved in deciding future title odds, it's hard to argue with the negativity centered around the Knicks' immediate future. The team failed to generate consecutive playoffs berths after a promising 2020-21 season, which has led to talks of a potential overhaul this summer

Silver linings include a plethora of young talent, including Barrett, Obi Toppin, and Immanuel Quickley, though it remains to be seen whether they’ll be an on-court prescience or trade bait. 

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the Warriors and Celtics top the early power rankings after their six-game Finals run, which ended with Golden State's fourth title over the past eight seasons. Milwaukee, Memphis, and Dallas round out the top five. 

patrick-beverley-celebrating-getty
News

Knicks Draft: The Greatest No. 42 Picks of All-Time

By Geoff MagliocchettiJun 16, 2022
Snip20220531_214
News

Knicks Weigh Offseason Options As Warriors and Celtics Battle in NBA Finals: Game 6 Preview

By Bri AmaranthusJun 16, 2022
Snip20220615_146
News

Malcolm in the Midtown? Knicks Linked to Pacers Star Brogdon

By Geoff MagliocchettiJun 15, 2022
Shaq Shaquille O'Neal
News

Shaquille O'Neal Pays Out New York Restaurant With 'Mystery Date'

By All Knicks StaffJun 15, 2022
Snip20220614_145
News

Rumors: Could Knicks Pounce If Mavs ‘Blink’ at Brunson’s Asking Price?

By Dalton TriggJun 15, 2022
Snip20220613_144
News

Knicks Ex Landry Fields Hired as Atlanta Hawks GM

By Geoff MagliocchettiJun 14, 2022
USATSI_18524846_168388359_lowres
News

NBA Finals Game 5 Preview, Odds: GOAT Stephen Curry?

By Bri AmaranthusJun 13, 2022
gettyimages-1236972455-594x594
News

Report: Bulls Top Threat to Sign Mitchell Robinson Away From Knicks in Free Agency

By Dalton TriggJun 11, 2022