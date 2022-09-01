Skip to main content
Fun Times in Cleveland: Knicks Target Donovan Mitchell Traded to Cavaliers

The three-time All-Star is on his way to Cleveland rather than New York.

(Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports)

Donovan Mitchell is going from the Utah Jazz to The Rock and Roll Capital of the World. 

The three-time All-Star, long-rumored to be a target of the New York Knicks, has been traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Wojnarowski further reports that the Cavs will send over three unprotected first-round picks to the Jazz, who will also engage in two pick swaps. Cleveland veterans Lauri Markkanen, Colin Sexton, and Ochai Agbaji will also be involved, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports. 

Thus ends the rollercoaster Mitchell saga for the Knicks, long believed to be the favorites for the Empire State native's services. The situation appeared to be bogged down by New York's reluctance to part ways with unprotected draft capital as well as its newly bestowed nine-digit extension to RJ Barrett, which could max out at $120 million. While the team remains satisfied with its big-ticket arrival of Jalen Brunson, some felt that the arrival of Mitchell, a frequent New York City guest, could have truly put them in a position to contend in the Eastern Conference.

Cleveland, however, has appeared to have won out. Headlined by the efforts of Darius Garland, the Cavs placed seventh in the Eastern Conference standings but fell to Brooklyn and Atlanta in the Play-In Tournament. The Cavs' four-year playoff drought is the third-longest in basketball behind Sacramento (16) and Charlotte (6), having not placed in the eight-team bracket since their last NBA Finals trip in 2018. 

Mitchell will nonetheless make his way to Madison Square Garden this season, as the Cavs visit on Dec. 4 and Jan. 24.  

You can follow Geoff Magliocchetti on Twitter at @GeoffJMags

