Feeling Picky: Knicks Trade Price for Donovan Mitchell Revealed?

The Jazz are looking for a multi-pick ransom to free Donovan Mitchell...and that might only be the beginning.

When it comes to trade discussions centered around Donovan Mitchell, the Utah Jazz might ask the New York Knicks for everything but the kitchen sink ... and even that might under consideration when all's said and done.

The Salt Lake Tribune has revealed a purported price for Mitchell, whose name once again lingers upon the Knicks' rumor ledgers. In addition to seeking a "majority" of the Knicks' first-round pick reserves, the Jazz are looking to raid the metropolitan cabinet of young potential-packed veterans. RJ Barrett is reportedly off the table, but that hasn't stopped the Jazz from lusting after Immanuel Quickley, Cam Reddish, and Obi Toppin. Summer League sophomores Quentin Grimes and Miles McBride are also believed to be in consideration.

While Utah might be getting a bit greedy, financial limitations might force the Knicks' hand when it comes to parting ways with their young core. This summer's departures, made in the name of adding a high-profile talent (a mission realized with the signing of Jalen Brunson) have mostly been those of a veteran variety: Alec Burks, Nerlens Noel, and Kemba Walker were all dealt to Detroit while young interior threats Mitchell Robinson and Jericho Sims each earned new contracts.

Utah, inching closer toward a full-on rebuild, built itself something of a template when trading Mitchell's fellow franchise face Rudy Gobert to Minnesota. That deal sent six first-round picks (including a 2026 pick swap and 2022's No. 22 selection Walker Kessler) to Salt Lake City, as well as a plethora of veterans headlined by Patrick Beverley.