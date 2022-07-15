Skip to main content

Feeling Picky: Knicks Trade Price for Donovan Mitchell Revealed?

The Jazz are looking for a multi-pick ransom to free Donovan Mitchell...and that might only be the beginning.

When it comes to trade discussions centered around Donovan Mitchell, the Utah Jazz might ask the New York Knicks for everything but the kitchen sink ... and even that might under consideration when all's said and done. 

The Salt Lake Tribune has revealed a purported price for Mitchell, whose name once again lingers upon the Knicks' rumor ledgers. In addition to seeking a "majority" of the Knicks' first-round pick reserves, the Jazz are looking to raid the metropolitan cabinet of young potential-packed veterans. RJ Barrett is reportedly off the table, but that hasn't stopped the Jazz from lusting after Immanuel Quickley, Cam Reddish, and Obi Toppin. Summer League sophomores Quentin Grimes and Miles McBride are also believed to be in consideration. 

While Utah might be getting a bit greedy, financial limitations might force the Knicks' hand when it comes to parting ways with their young core. This summer's departures, made in the name of adding a high-profile talent (a mission realized with the signing of Jalen Brunson) have mostly been those of a veteran variety: Alec Burks, Nerlens Noel, and Kemba Walker were all dealt to Detroit while young interior threats Mitchell Robinson and Jericho Sims each earned new contracts. 

Utah, inching closer toward a full-on rebuild, built itself something of a template when trading Mitchell's fellow franchise face Rudy Gobert to Minnesota. That deal sent six first-round picks (including a 2026 pick swap and 2022's No. 22 selection Walker Kessler) to Salt Lake City, as well as a plethora of veterans headlined by Patrick Beverley. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Snip20220714_77
News

New Tune For Donovan Mitchell? Knicks, Jazz ‘Start Trade Discussions’

By Geoff Magliocchetti9 hours ago
Snip20220714_78
News

Knicks vs. Magic Summer League: How & What to Watch

By Geoff Magliocchetti9 hours ago
LXAF3VEFRZHL7D2DCRI6RR6WNA
News

RJ Stays? Knicks 'No Interest' in Trading Barrett for Mitchell

By Geoff MagliocchettiJul 13, 2022
mitchell ny clutch
News

Knicks Trade for Donovan Mitchell 'Inevitable'?

By Mike FisherJul 13, 2022
brunson liberty
News

New & Old New Yorkers; Knicks Brunson, Hartenstein, Robinson Signings Official

By Geoff MagliocchettiJul 13, 2022
Mavs-news-Mark-Cuban-gets-real-on-tampering-allegations-vs
News

Snark Tank: Mark Cuban Reaction to Knicks Tampering Rumors

By Geoff MagliocchettiJul 12, 2022
gibson
News

Knicks Ex Taj Gibson to Sign with Wizards

By Geoff MagliocchettiJul 12, 2022
Snip20220712_58
News

Blazers Top Knicks: Late Show in Vegas Yields First Summer Loss

By Geoff MagliocchettiJul 12, 2022