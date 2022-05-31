Could Minnesota Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell be the answer to the New York Knicks' point guard needs?

The New York Knicks enter the offseason with the need to establish a long-term answer at the point guard position. Some have speculated that Immanuel Quickley could be an answer, but much of the focus has been on external options.

Jalen Brunson has long been linked as a player the Knicks front office covets. However, it's increasingly likely that he will re-sign with the Dallas Mavericks in free agency. New York could need to get some backup plans lined up.

According to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, rival executives view D'Angelo Russell as a potential 'lower-level trade target' to consider if they cannot acquire some of the names toward the top of their list.

As the Knicks work down the list of their point guard options, rival executives have pointed to Minnesota Timberwolves starter D’Angelo Russell as a potential lower-level trade target. New York’s front office recently added former Minnesota president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas, who once chased Russell in free agency and later traded Andrew Wiggins to Golden State for the creative point guard.

Russell is coming off a solid season with averages of 18.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 7.1 assists with the Minnesota Timberwolves. There are concerns about the long-term viability of paying such a hefty price for his services alongside Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns.

During the Timberwolves' final three games of their first-round series against the Memphis Grizzlies, Russell's production dropped and proved to be concerning. He averaged 9.7 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 6.3 assists with poor efficiency. He shot just 34.5 percent from the floor and 57.1 percent on free throws.

It remains to be seen what a potential trade package could look like for the Knicks to acquire Russell from the Timberwolves. Russell is set to enter the final year of his four-year, $117.3 million contract — earning him $31.4 million in 2022-23. His underwhelming efficiency and underwhelming defensive reputation coupled with an expiring deal likely will result in lesser trade value.

The Knicks could use various less favorable contracts to field a trade package for salary matching. If Evan Fournier is left out of a trade package, including some veteran role players like Alec Burks and Nerlans Noel could work. If the Timberwolves want a stopgap option at point guard, Derrick Rose could be a fitting piece.

If needed, the Knicks do have the Mavericks' 2023 first-round pick to include in a potential trade package to add extra value. If New York is parting with unfavorable salaries, it may be needed for the Timberwolves to be enticed into making a deal.

