Keep Blooming: Knicks 'Don't Want' to Trade Derrick Rose

The New York Knicks apparently aren't ready to trim their Rose quite yet.

Per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Knicks keep adding to the list of names they're trying to protect in the ongoing talks around Utah Jazz Donovan Mitchell, the latest entry reportedly being Derrick Rose.

The 2011 MVP is the latest name to reportedly be off limits in the conversations surrounding Mitchell's future. Planning to keep RJ Barrett is perhaps no surprise, the Jazz appear unwilling to take on larger contracts (ruling out Julius Randle). They also appear to be attached to Summer League sensation Quentin Grimes as Utah has expressed interest in the recent first-round choice while also coveting the Knicks draft pick surplus.

Rose has a relatively secure spot on the Knicks' roster thanks to his long-standing relationship with head coach Tom Thibodeau, who overseed his prime seasons in Chicago. Including a single season tour with the team in 2016-17, Rose has averaged 15.9 points and 4.3 assists in what's primarily been a reserve role. He notably placed third in voting for the Sixth Man of the Year Award after the 2020-21 season, perhaps ironically finishing behind Jordan Clarkson and Joe Ingles, both representing Utah at the time. Having also worked with Thibodeau in Minnesota, Rose came back to the Knicks in a February 2021 trade with Detroit.

Injuries, including a skin infection on his right ankle, limited Rose to only 26 games last season.

As Utah inches closer to a full-on rebuild (having already dealt Rudy Gobert to Rose's former haunt in Minnesota), they perhaps could use a veteran like Rose capable of both contributing and providing experienced guidance. His contract, however, earned after his vital contributions during the Knicks' most recent playoff appearance, would likely serve as a sticking point to the Jazz, who have turned their focus to Grimes instead.