Potential Julius Randle Trade Jumpstarts Both Parties

While the New York Knicks linger in a non-playoff purgatory, fans have passed the time by playing general manager. Hypothetical trades have centered around Kemba Walker and Derrick Rose, accomplished arrivals from elsewhere who have struggled in blue and orange.

But Julius Randle, one of the primary faces of the Knicks' brief resurgence in 2020-21, has remained untouchable in the eyes of some supporters. His departure could be one of the biggest moves the Knicks could make in the name of creating a victorious and sustainable path forward.

Julius Randle Tyrese Haliburton, one of Sacramento's early departed draft picks Sarah Stier/Getty Images Randle (30)

Randle broke through as the NBA's Most Improved Player last season, though some fans at Madison Square Garden wanted that "I" turned into a "V" if their in-game chants were any indication. Alas, Randle's retreat back to his usual numbers, falling back to his career norms in almost every major statistical category, was a huge part of the Knicks' lost campaign, one that came shortly after he received a four-year, $117 million extension.

The future now partly centers on how each side presses forward: Do the Knicks continue to label Randle an untouchable or do they try to pull the plug? The latter option might've been unthinkable at this time last year, but might be the best way to move forward.

Put aside, for the moment, the idea of shipping Randle off for a veteran asset. Likely several moves away from entering the Eastern Conference contention, the Knicks would likely be better off spending this offseason building a consistent, sustainable contender. New York has the 11th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, but probably won't find a franchise-changer there.

Help thus arrives from the other side of the country.

Reports have surfaced that the equally star-crossed Sacramento Kings, in the midst of a league-worst 16-year streak of losing seasons, are willing to deal the fourth overall choice. Perhaps tired of relying on rookies to reverse trends, especially with such a spotty track record (two of their last four first-round picks are gone), the Kings could look to turn to a veteran that can actually make a difference.

Randle might be the perfect compromise. He's been at the forefront of the Knicks' plans, but maybe not built for New York. Reggie Miller and Stan Van Gundy seem to think that players want to avoid New York for various reasons.

Such a hypothetical deal with the Kings ensures that Randle could make an impact in a low-stress setting, while the Knicks move themselves into position to find a young difference-maker.

Separately, the Knicks and Kings have sputtered. Together, their paths to rebuilding could get a lot easier.