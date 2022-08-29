California Dreaming: How Lakers Can Help Knicks in Donovan Mitchell Trade

The New York Knicks are doing their utmost to impress the Utah Jazz in an attempt to land three-time NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell. But should they likewise be wooing another Western Conference representative?

Per Marc Stein, the Los Angeles Lakers could be the ultimate cog in the Mitchell trade machine. The Lakers' first-round picks in 2027 and 2029 could become particularly intriguing, as could Russell Westbrook's expiring contract that carries a cap hit of over $47 million this season.

Stein notes that even if the Knicks miss out on Mitchell in what would be a bit of an upset the Lakers would likely be part of any potential Mitchell deal.

"The two future first-round picks that the Lakers possess in 2027 and 2029 are the kind of top-shelf draft picks that Jazz CEO Danny Ainge is believed to covet," Stein writes. "Russell Westbrook’s $47 million expiring contract and those picks could be the Lakers’ entree to a potential three-team swap … depending on the players that would land in Los Angeles.”

Like the Jazz, the Lakers are going through a bit of a transitional period after missing all of the postseason festivities entirely. It's extremely unlikely, however, that the team embraces a full-on rebuild like the Jazz appear to be doing, especially with LeBron James and Anthony Davis still in tow.

If the Lakers could send over one or both of their aforementioned draft picks (and that would depend on their own yield in any three-team deal) it would certainly remove some pressure from a Knicks team that's still trying to find the perfect balance in the Jazz's picky desires to add draft capital. It adds yet another twist to an already curvy situation, one that Utah reportedly hopes is settled by the time teams meet for training camp.

