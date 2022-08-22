Knicks' Latest Donovan Mitchell Trade Offer Unloads Record-Breaker

One of the latest entries in the New York Knicks record book was reportedly part of the new Mitchell conversations.

According to Shams Charania, the Utah Jazz offered a resounding "non" to the New York Knicks' latest offer for Donovan Mitchell.

In his latest for The Athletic, Charania notes that the newest New York package out west featured Evan Fournier joining Obi Toppin, five first-round picks (two unprotected), and cash considerations. Utah, apparently bent on more picks and young talent for the full-on rebuild that would commence upon Mitchell's departure, rejected the deal and has continued to stand its ground with a confidence fueled by the fact that the three-time All-Star is under contract for the next three seasons.

That gives Utah management, headlined by CEO Danny Ainge, the ability to force the Knicks (and other suitors) into a waiting game that could extend into the fall.

Knicks fans can rest assured that the team is "motivated to acquire Mitchell" but are advised that, once again, "a deal is not considered imminent." Charania also reiterates that the Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards likewise remain interested.

While the Knicks seem more than comfortable in parting ways with their draft pick surplus, they've done their utmost to deny Utah's demands for their young vets (namely Quentin Grimes). Offering Fournier appears to be a slight compromise in that the 29-year-old is still able to compete in the modern NBA and is worth taking on a relatively hefty deal (owed over $55 million in the next three years). Though Fournier struggled with consistency, he did set a Knicks record with 241 successful three-point tries.

Moving Toppin might also be in both sides' best interests. The rebuilding Jazz will likely be looking for developmental post help packed with potential after commencing their makeover with the trade of Rudy Gobert to Minnesota and the eighth overall pick from the 2020 draft might struggle to gain minutes in the current New York lineup.