How Donovan Mitchell's Trade List Makes Knicks the Favorites

Donovan Mitchell apparently wants to play in New York, whether it's in blue or black.

As summer winds down, many may splurge to take one last trip before school/work comes calling in the fall. NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell is no exception, apparently.

Per Tony Jones of The Athletic, the Utah Jazz's franchise face has whittled his list of preferred destinations down to three teams. Much to the relief of anyone who's kept track of the New York Knicks for the past month-plus, Manhattan is on it, as are Brooklyn and Miami.

Jones notes that Mitchell has not formally submitted a trade request but the general consensus is that the Elmsford, NY native at least won't end the season in Salt Lake City. Though they're on the cusp of a full-on rebuild, the Jazz have leverage thanks to control over three years remaining on his current deal.

Prior reports hinted that Charlotte and Washington could linger in the Mitchell conversation.

Though Mitchell has his desires, Jones theorizes that the Knicks might be the only member of the trio that has a realistic claim at his services. The Brooklyn Nets have more or less dropped out with their commitment to Kevin Durant tying them up financially while Miami is not blessed with the loaded draft pick cabinet the Knicks have. Of course, Utah's interests go far beyond players who have yet to make their NBA entrances, but what they have is enough for the team to be labeled "a natural potential trade partner."

However, these rumors likewise come with a familiar disclaimer: Jones says that "as of Thursday morning, the two sides aren’t close to a deal." New York and Utah have continued conversations that re-opened earlier this month but such yields have not reached a point where "a trade (is) imminent."

