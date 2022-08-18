'Entourage' Star Lays Out Plan For Knicks to Land Donovan Mitchell

How can the New York Knicks earn "Victory!!!" in the Donovan Mitchell sweepstakes? One of the stars of Entourage wants to keep it simple.

Actor Jerry Ferrara, best known for his role as Salvatore "Turtle" Assante on the HBO series "Entourage," has never hidden his love of the Knicks, even serving as a consultant for the team's esports endeavors in the NBA 2K League. He, in fact, is one of the most Knicks representatives to bring a championship to New York, as Knicks Gaming took home the title in the 2K League's inaugural season.

Recently hired as a content creator and celebrity brand ambassador for BetMGM, Ferrara addressed the Knicks' non-pixelated endeavors in an interview on SiriusXM NBA Radio, namely the team's pursuit of Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell. Ferrara doesn't feel like the Knicks need much of a pitch for his services, but rather one word should suffice: championship.

"I would say 'Donovan ... a championship with the Knicks is worth three almost anywhere else,'" Ferrara said. "That's the value of the currency of what that title would be."

For all the relative suffering they've been through in the new century, Knicks fans are often lauded for their passion and loyalty. Reactions of the team's single playoff victory in 2021 ... its first in eight seasons ... went viral and many believe a legitimate championship trek would be even more appreciated.

That passion, however, is something that Ferrara warns Mitchell about if a trade with Utah comes to fruition.

"You will only be good as your last game here," Ferrara says of the advice he'd bestow Mitchell upon the New York State native's return. "You know that, you're a local guy. Let's get to work. Come in ready. Make defense your top priority, even though we need you for offense. Just get the young guys playing."

"Somone's going to take this throne. Someone's going to win a title for the Knicks. It might be 30 years from now or it might be three years. Why not you, Donovan?"

Right now, the answer to Ferrara's question appears to be the Jazz's desire for the Knicks' young veterans in addition to their plethora of draft picks. While no deal is imminent, the two sides reportedly have re-opened negotiations this week.

Ferrara isn't the first HBO alum to try and recruit Mitchell: Nicholas Braun, one of the stars of current HBO series "Succession," previously made a sheepish pitch to the four-time All-Star at a New York Mets game.