Roys' Ploy? 'Succession' Star Begs Donovan Mitchell to Join Knicks

Another celebrity Knicks fans has implored Donovan Mitchell to head to Manhattan.

"Succession" appears to be luring in its biggest guest star yet.

Nicholas Braun, one of the stars of the acclaimed HBO series, is the latest New York Knicks fan attempting to help Donovan Mitchell take Manhattan. Braun made his sales pitch to the Utah Jazz star during a Subway Series contest at Citi Field. 

As the New York Mets and Yankees did battled, Braun couldn't help but take some time away from baseball to highlight Mitchell's prescience in the Queens luxury box next to him. 

"Come to New York, Donovan. Come to New York," Braun wistfully begs in a video shared by Twitter account New York Basketball. "It could be cool if you came to New York."

Part of Braun's wish has partly come true: Mitchell, whose father Donovan Sr. works in the Mets' front office, has been a mainstay at Citi Field during the team's recent success, which included a two-win sweep of their crosstown rivals this week.

Mitchell doesn't have full control of his eventual business destination, however, as the Jazz have reportedly searched far and wide as they inch closer toward a full-on rebuild. The Knicks remain in the thick of the conversation for Mitchell's services, but Utah appears willing to do its due diligence as the NBA offseason drags on.  

Braun, a Bethpage, NY native, portrays Greg Hirsch on "Succession," a role that earned him an Emmy nomination in 2020. The series centers on a media conglomerate's bickering family in the wake of the potential retirement of its patriarch (Brain Cox) and has been renewed for a fourth season. 

The actor, also known for his appearances in the films "Sky High" and "The Perks of Being a Wallflower," isn't the first celebrity Knicks fan apparently trying to work his magic on the Mitchell family. The elder Mitchell was recently seen with acclaimed director and Knicks super-fan Spike Lee, who announced his plans for a docuseries centered upon the team in the 1990s. 

