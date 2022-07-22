Skip to main content

Knicks ‘Excellent Chance’ (To Be Investigated for Jalen Brunson Tampering)

"No, they were perfect. I saw nothing wrong at all," said Cuban sarcastically.
The New York Knicks surely knew what they were getting into by getting so cozy with Jalen Brunson … meaning they are surely aware that there is an "excellent chance" that they will be investigated for tampering in the Brunson signing.

Oh, and that figures to come regardless of whether the Dallas Mavericks - Brunson’s previous employer - or any other NBA team files an official charge,  sources tell The Athletic.

It is alleged that native New Yorker Brunson, whose father was recently hired by the organization, was invited by the Knicks to agree to a deal before the official opening of  the free agency window during which they could legally negotiate a contract.

Brunson became a standout in Dallas despite being just a second-round pick out of Villanova, this year emerging as arguably the Mavs’ second-most productive player behind All-NBA star Luka Doncic.

Brunson, who recently praised New York for knowing how to best use him while having described the Knicks as "one big family for me," eventually (and officially) signed a four-year, $104 million deal.

Mavs sources immediately brought up the tampering concept as soon as the Knicks’ flirtations with Brunson became apparent, team owner Mark Cuban later sarcastically pretending Dallas believes no lines were crossed.

"No, they were perfect. I saw nothing wrong at all," said Cuban, while also congratulating Brunson on getting what he “deserves. … That's just the business, that's just the way it works ... that's not my job to determine. That's up to the NBA. It is what it is, it's done."

The Knicks are probably not overly concerned about the ramifications of an investigation, knowing that the last time the NBA found a team guilty of violating tampering rules, the Chicago Bulls lost only a second-round pick after the acquisition of Lonzo Ball via a sign-and-trade. 

