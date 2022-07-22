NBA Most Improved Player Odds: 2 Knicks On Top?

New York City is full of renovation and improvement projects, not least of which is the New York Knicks. Two architects behind the latest iteration of hardwood construction are projected to be honored for their efforts.

Current Knicks occupy the top spots in odds for the NBA's 2022-23 Most Improved Player Award compiled by Sports Betting Dime. Nine-figure newcomer Jalen Brunson is tied for the best odds (+1400) alongside Minnesota's Anthony Edwards. Returning New York veteran RJ Barrett lingers close behind, united with Atlanta's Onyeka Okongwu at +1600.

The modern Knicks are used to having the efforts of a MIP pace them on the road to the postseason: Brunson and Barrett's teammate (for now) Julius Randle won the award after the 2020-21 season after his breakout campaign guided the Knicks to a rare playoff appearance. Randle's efforts were rewarded with a four-year, $117 million extension.

The oddsmakers' love of Brunson, signer of a four-year, $110 million deal at the onset of free agency, stems from his postseason breakout, one that saw him average a career-best 21.6 points during the Dallas Mavericks' run to the Western Conference Finals. Brunson's takeover in the early stages, nursing Dallas forward while franchise face Luka Doncic recovered from an injury, was particularly impressive and undoubtedly helped convince the Knicks to open their pocketbook and make several roster adjustments to afford his prescience. He'll undoubtedly be relied upon to take on a leadership role as the Knicks look to make their way back to the postseason after a disappointing 37-win campaign.

Barrett, implied to be a rare, untouchable asset on the Knicks' roster as they tried to add further firepower, is likewise expected to take on a bigger role in the team's rotation. He's coming off a career-best 20-point-per-game season, his third in New York after joining the team as the third overall pick of the 2019 draft. Barrett's hardwood impact will soon reach international levels of competition, as he has been selected to partake in his native Canada's bid for the 2024 Olympics.

Ja Morant is the most recent winner of the MIP Award after guiding the Memphis Grizzlies to a franchise record-tying 56 wins and the second seed in the Western Conference.