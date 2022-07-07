Knicks WATCH: Derrick Rose Not Amused with Drive-Thru Worker

Derrick Rose has been around the NBA for a while and was once considered one of the best in the league. The former No. 1 overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft is currently in his second stint with the New York Knicks.

Rose might not be the same player he was 10 years ago, but his status as an NBA star makes it easy for him to be recognized in public around the country. His All-Star reputation made him the subject of one of the latest “viral videos” to make its rounds on social media, as a drive-thru worker at an undisclosed fast-food establishment became starstruck when Rose arrived at her window.

But Rose was less than amused, and seemingly just wanted his order, as the tweet suggested. This is apparently in character for Rose, as current Knicks teammate Immanuel Quickley commented and claimed that “this is the most D Rose video I ever seen lol [sic].”

Rose and the Knicks are coming off a 37-45 season, finishing 11th in the final standings in the East, and out of the playoffs. But with the recent free-agent addition of Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson and further development of younger players, New York could be more competitive next season, maybe even battling for a playoff spot.

Entering his 19th season in the league, Rose might be in the perfect spot to help out. Playing a relief role to Brunson - a high-energy, ball-handling point guard - Rose might not average 24.5 minutes a game again after doing so last season. But it might extend his career for a few more seasons and give him an opportunity to actively contribute toward another long playoff run in the East.