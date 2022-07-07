'Multiple Teams' Interested in Taj Gibson Trade; Could Knicks Answer?

Gibson's future in New York is clouded given his fit as a potential sign-and-trade piece to make the Jalen Brunson deal official

The New York Knicks have been a part of some notable moves this offseason, transactions that have received a mixed response but undeniable national attention. Their most notable move, however, has yet to be confirmed.

New York traded for multiple future first-round picks on draft night, but has yet to officially acquire Dallas Mavericks guard and unrestricted free agent Jalen Brunson to the four-year, $104 million contract that the two sides agreed upon the start of free agency.

Brunson will be heading to New York in no time, but with his arrival still technically unofficial, the Knicks could pursue a sign-and-trade with the Mavs in order to clear some cap space and potentially acquire a small additional asset in return.

SNY reported on Wednesday that "multiple teams have expressed interest" in trading for Knicks veteran forward Taj Gibson, whose $5.1 million contract next season is fully non-guaranteed.

Gibson, 37, will be entering his 15th season after averaging career-lows in points (4.4) and assists (0.6) last season, which accompanied the second-worst rebounding average of his career (4.4).

While it's unclear at this time who the interested teams are, the Mavericks are likely at the top of the list due to the mutual benefit it could provide. Dallas could get add another big man for depth in an area of need while the Knicks can make the Brunson deal official.

Despite the rumored trade interest, the Knicks can also waive Gibson in order to create the necessary cap space, though this would prevent the team from getting a potential additional piece in a Brunson sign-and-trade.

Trading or waving Gibson would also help the Knicks begin a shift toward a youthful revolution on the roster. Mitchell Robinson re-signed and will remain the team's starting center, but more minutes could soon become available for ultra-athletic big men Obi Toppin and Jericho Sims. Gibson's role as a veteran shouldn't be understated, but his 18.2 minutes per game last season was more than both Sims and Toppin, something that didn't prove to be worth it for a team that finished 37-45.

This took away valuable on-court development time for Topping and Sims, who would certainly have an increased role with his departure. The latter is set to partake in the Knicks' Summer League endeavors in Las Vegas beginning on Friday night against Golden State (8 p.m. ET, ESPN2).