Report: Knicks Assistant Considered For Cavs Coaching Job
A lot has been made over the idea that the New York Knicks coul after a certain Cleveland Cavaliers star, but the wine-and-gold, in an ironic twist, could have it eyes on a high-ranking Manhattanite.
Per SNY's Ian Begley, the Cavaliers will consider Knicks associate head coach Johnnie Bryant as one of the potential successors to J.B. Bickerstaff, who was relieved of Cleveland's hardwood oversight after falling to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Semifinals last week. The Knicks would have to approve any Cleveland request to interview one of their assistants under contract.
Cleveland is looking to stabilize its future, namely the future of franchise face Donovan Mitchell. After the Knicks dropped out of the running for Mitchell's services during the summer of 2022, the Cavs mortgaged a good bit of their future in a deal with the Utah Jazz. Injuries and heartbreak, including a five-game loss to the Knicks in last spring's opening round, have since defined Mitchell's time as a Cav, lending credence to the idea he could seek green ... or, in this case, bluer ... pastures.
Bryant, a former all-conference shooter at the University of Utah, has been the lead assistant on head coach Tom Thibodeau's staff in each of the latter's four seasons at the helm. Prior to his Manhattan arrival, Bryant worked with Mitchell's early professional days as an assistant on Quin Snyder's staff in Utah.
In New York, Bryant is perhaps best known for his work with Julius Randle, who credited him with reclaiming the narrative of his metropolitan career after a subpar 2021-22 season. Under Bryant's watch, Randle has reached three NBA All-Star Games, including each of the last two.
“Johnnie came and saw me and it was more like big brother, little brother, holding me accountable, talking to me, getting my mind right, more than anything," Randle said in 2023, per Peter Botte of the New York Post. "He came to me and had an honest conversation. And it helped me put my ego and my pride to the side. And try to adjust my game and look at myself in the mirror and do what’s best for the team.”
According to Begley's report, Bryant won't be the only New Yorker under consideration for the Cavs job: Cleveland also reportedly plans to interview former Brooklyn Nets boss Kenny Atkinson (a former Knicks assistant now working on Steve Kerr's bench in Golden State) and ex-Charlotte Hornets leader James Borrego, who won two championships as a San Antonio assistant in 2005 and 2007.
