Knicks' Josh Hart Offers 'Roommates' Update
Fans have come to love the new podcast from New York Knicks stars Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson.
The Villanova-turned-Manhattan duo began the "Roommates Show" alongside co-host and entrepreneur Matt Hillman amidst the Knicks' exciting 50-win season. Hart and Brunson have received positive reviews for their efforts, which have included interviews with guests like Mikal Bridges, Donte DiVincenzo, Walt "Clyde" Frazier, John Starks, and Ben Stiller.
Those looking for their Brunson and Hart fix during the offseason need not worry ... though they'll have to be patient, according to an announcement from Hart on the program's social media channels.
"We're going to take about a week off, kind of let our bodies, our minds reset a little bit," Hart said. "But I am excited to say that we're going to be back next with new episodes with our presenting sponsor Fanatics Sportsbook. We've got a lot to talk about, a lot to catch you guys up on, so we're excited for that."
Hart's announcement received a word of encouragement from a playoff hero and one of his prior guests, as Starks called Hart the "epitome of hard work and class."
Brunson and Hart have certainly earned some time off considering what they just went through: in a heartbreaking ending to an otherwise sterling Knicks season, both Wildcats appeared to fall victim to the injury bug that invaded the New York locker room this season. With both maimed, the Knicks fell to the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinal by a 130-109 final at Madison Square Garden.
Despite the disappointing ending, Brunson and Hart put forth a strong first season of professional collaboration: Brunson's work was recently rewarded with All-NBA Second team honors while Hart serviceably stepped in after Julius Randle was lost for the season with a shoulder injury.
